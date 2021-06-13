A bill under consideration in the Wisconsin Legislature would strip the UW System and Wisconsin Technical College System boards of authority to disapprove requests from the other for the expansion of educational offerings.
Proponents say the changes will increase student access to higher education and reduce costs by enabling WTCS to create additional associate’s degree programs; but the UW System opposes the measure, believing the changes will pit the systems against one another in a competition for a dwindling pool of students and lead to the closure of UW branch campuses.
The tension is apparent in southwest Wisconsin, which is served by the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and its two branch locations in Richland Center and Baraboo and Southwest Wisconsin Technical College, located in Fennimore.
“In my view, it is time to take a comprehensive review of how higher education is delivered in the state before making any adjustments to the system,” said UW-P Chancellor Dennis Shields in an emailed statement.
The state’s current rules, which have been in effect since 1972, are intended to promote coordination between the two systems by providing each entity with veto authority when either a UW campus seeks to create a program for semiprofessional or skilled-trade occupations or when a technical college seeks to expand associate’s degree offerings.
In the latter case, only six of the state’s 16 technical colleges can confer general education associate’s degrees, which typically satisfy the first two years of general education requirements at four-year institutions.
Students who enroll in those programs can receive federal financial aid, but not students who take general education courses outside of the six institutions.
Advocates of the bill, which include dozens of school districts and economic development organizations, told lawmakers at a public hearing last month that, after passage, more students could fulfill general education requirements for a significantly lower cost at technical colleges, with the added benefit of financial aid, than if they were to enroll in general education classes at a four-year institution.
But the prospect of lost tuition dollars raises concerns for the UW System, which receives about a quarter of its revenue from tuition. It also lacks the local property tax support that Wisconsin’s technical colleges receive.
Chuck Cornett, who serves as UW-P’s faculty representative at UW System meetings, characterized the proposal as “enormous mission creep” on the part of WTCS.
“The tech system and UW System are already facing inordinate enrollment declines, due to COVID, due to demographics of the state,” he said.
Across the three UW-P campuses, full-time-equivalent enrollment declined more than 22% from the fall of 2015 to the fall of 2020, with 6,646 FTEs.
Meanwhile, Southwest Tech saw FTE enrollment decline from 1,303 in May 2019 to 1,237 this year. Both institutions anticipate continued losses.
UW-System officials warned in a memo addressed to lawmakers that the proposal will lead to “unnecessary duplication” of course offerings, which could threaten the financial viability of UW System branch campuses and lead to their closure.
But Southwest Tech President Jason Wood said his college serves a population that would not otherwise attend college. Within its footprint, the number of working-age adults without a post-secondary degree ranges from 59% to 68%, according to WTCS data.
“I don’t think we are ‘stealing their students,’ so to speak,” he said. “Students are looking at opportunities to get a job and might not know where to start.”
Southwest Tech students already can obtain their general education associate’s degree by way of the college’s partnership with Nicolet College, which is one of the six degree-granting institutions.
Students take classes at Southwest Tech or online, but the credits are transferred to and their degree is conferred by Nicolet.
“Those are primarily local students who are paying tuition to Nicolet college,” Wood said. “We think local students should be paying their tuition locally.”
If the bill passes, he said, Southwest Tech intends to create its own general education associate’s program.
Officials from UW-Platteville did not respond to questions provided by the Telegraph Herald concerning the potential impact of Southwest Tech’s plans.
Cornett said people also must consider that, while property taxes stabilize the WTCS budget, the state has decreased its financial support of the UW System.
In 1980, almost 46% of the UW System budget came from state aid. It has fallen to just 18%. As a share of the state’s general fund expenditures, allocations to the UW System declined from 18% in 1980 to 6% in the current budget. The UW System also has been subject to a tuition freeze since 2013.
“You can’t make a massive divestment like that and not expect a fallout,” Cornett said.
The bill recently passed out of an Assembly committee along party lines.
Republican Rep. Travis Tranel, of Cuba City, voted in support of the measure and said the UW System’s objections are misguided.
“I believe it is going to equate to more students for them in the long run,” he said. “They could have done this on their own by making it easier for students to transfer (community college credits).”
Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, also is co-sponsoring the legislation as is Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green.
Marklein said competition between the systems is par for the course given the state’s demographic challenges, but he discounted the prediction that the bill harbingers the closure of UW branch campuses.
“The competition for those students is going to become more intense,” he said. “It’s just the way it is.”