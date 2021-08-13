DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Hundreds of people watching “Field of Dreams” star Kevin Costner onscreen shouted back a resounding answer to his question: “Is this heaven?”
“No, it’s Iowa!”
The crowd gathered Thursday in Dyersville’s City Square for the official watch party of the Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.
The event was the culmination of the city’s Beyond the Game activities, which kicked off Wednesday with a concert and other family activities.
Attendees set up lawn chairs well over an hour before the game officially began to claim a good spot near the large screens. Many wore baseball apparel, though White Sox shirts were more common than Yankees.
Ken Graves, of Chicago, wore a complete White Sox uniform to the watch party. He said he has been a fan of the team his entire life and didn’t want to miss them being part of a historic game.
“This is kind of like the ‘Field of Dreams’ (movie) in reality,” he said. “You don’t have to be in the stadium to still experience the positive vibes from being here.”
Despite not being at the stadium, the crowd still gave a loud cheer watching both MLB teams walk out of the cornfield into the stadium just before the game. The game itself took place at an 8,000-seat stadium adjacent to the original movie site.
However, Graves and others at the watch party noted that they wished they could have gotten tickets to see the game in person.
Iowa residents had the chance to enter a lottery for some of the tickets to Thursday’s game, while others went to season ticket-holders, corporate sponsors and individual player requests.
Julie Breitbach, of Waverly, Iowa, was among those who wished she got tickets. A Yankees fan, Breitbach said she would instead watch her team play Saturday, Aug. 14, in Chicago.
She said it would have been great to list the Field of Dreams as the 19th place she has watched the Yankees play in person, but she was excited to still be near the field at the watch party. She and family friends set up their own tent to stay in the shade during the game.
“We’ve been looking forward to this for forever,” she said.
Breitbach said she took a trip two weeks ago to the Field of Dreams site, noting that the movie has endured for more than just its tie to the national pastime.
“It’s is more than just a baseball movie,” she said. “It’s about relationships, and that’s what (watching a game with friends) is all about, too.”
David Jablonsky, of Chicago, said he has been a fan of the “Field of Dreams” movie since he watched it in middle school. When it was announced the White Sox would be playing at the site, he knew he had to come to town, he said.
“You just had to be here for it,” he said. “But we did try our luck in the lottery and weren’t successful.”
He added that he and his wife have enjoyed exploring Dyersville, including visiting the If You Built It exhibit about the making of the “Field of Dreams” movie and the film’s site. Since MLB stadiums typically are in big cities, he thought it was great this game was bringing a spotlight to a smaller community.
Jablonsky also hopes the attention put on the Field of Dreams game might prompt the decision to put former White Sox player “Shoeless” Joe Jackson in the Hall of Fame. Jackson was one of the players involved in the 1919 “Black Sox Scandal” and was banned from the sport, which is discussed in the “Field of Dreams” movie.
Kyle Telecky, of Mount Vernon, Iowa, also said he felt the Field of Dreams game brought some redemption back to Jackson.
“It feels complete,” he said of seeing the White Sox play at the movie site.
Telecky drove to the watch party right after he got off work, as he didn’t want to miss seeing the White Sox play in Iowa.
“It’s great to see the town coming together, especially after a tough year with COVID,” he said.