The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
• Ricky J. Olsen, 36, of 3090 N. Grandview Ave., No. 1, was arrested at 11:50 a.m. Thursday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
- Justin J. Blackman, 21, of 280 W. 17th St., No. 26, reported the theft of a motor vehicle worth $7,000 at about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday from the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue.
- Laklyn N. Owens, 24, of 3197 Windsor Ave., reported the theft of $2,475 that occurred sometime between 12 a.m. May 5 and 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.