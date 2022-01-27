PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville chancellor is one of three finalists for the top job at a university system based in Louisiana.
Chancellor Dennis Shields said he is “honored” to be considered for the opportunity to lead the Southern University System, which is the only historically Black university system in the U.S. and includes two, four-year colleges, a law center, a community college and an agricultural research and extension center. As of the fall of 2021, more than 13,300 students attended schools in the system.
“I’m in an interesting space in my career,” Shields said. “I full well expected to finish my time here, and that’s what I decided I was going to do, but I think this is a remarkable opportunity.”
The selected candidate who accepts the position will serve as both the SU System president and chancellor of the SU Baton Rouge campus.
The results were announced this week by a search committee that interviewed a pool of five semifinalists. The other two candidates that were selected as finalists are Laurence Alexander, chancellor of University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Walter Kimbrough, president of Dillard University in New Orleans.
Current SU President-Chancellor Ray Belton, who has occupied the role for seven years, announced plans for his retirement in 2021. He will serve until June 30 before the role passes to the selected candidate on July 1, according to SU Communications Director Janene Tate.
Shields said he was approached and persuaded by a search consultant and former president of a historically Black university to submit his application for consideration.
“I am very strongly committed to diversity in all aspects of higher education in the country,” he said. SU is “positioned in a unique way to serve the state of Louisiana, the potential students there and business and industry in that region by supplying workforce talent that is diverse and well-prepared.”
Shields joined UW-P in 2010. He was a finalist for positions at Chicago State University in 2015 and Wright State University two years later but was not selected.
UW-P Vice Chancellor Rose Smyrski said in a statement that Shields “remains committed to serving as chancellor to UW-Platteville,” but “his name being linked to a university system of that caliber is a testament to the thought leader that (he) is in higher education.”
The finalists will meet on campus with the Southern University System Board of Supervisors, employees, students and alumni from Tuesday to Thursday, Feb. 1 to 3.
“Who knows how this is going to work out?” Shields said. “I would be perfectly pleased to spend the next few years as part of the University of Wisconsin System and working with my colleagues here at Platteville to continue the success that we have had here. This is just a different sort of opportunity that is actually at a bigger scale.”