Audiences who set foot inside Dubuque’s Five Flags Theater for RBT Ballet Theatre’s production of “Swan Lake” this week were greeted with a clear and poignant message projected onto the red velvet curtain.
“We dance for peace.”
The company, formerly named Russian Ballet Theatre — not for the country but for the style of ballet it dances, was approximately midway through its national tour last week when Russian forces launched an unprovoked attack on neighboring Ukraine.
As a result, RBT has received negative pushback online across the country ahead of its upcoming performances, announcing after its Dubuque show that it would change its name for the remainder of the tour.
However, a near-sellout audience in Dubuque welcomed their skillful interpretation of the Tchaikovsky classic with applause and a standing ovation.
The show originally had been booked for October 2020 at Five Flags but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had a couple people make comments online that they were surprised we were still hosting the event,” said Five Flags marketing manager Jesse Gavin. “But we didn’t have a single person call asking for a refund, and we had zero formal complaints.”
RBT is a U.S. ballet company that regularly tours across the country. It is made up of 50 dancers who represent nine countries — Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Poland, Japan, Italy, Armenia, Slovenia and Kyrgyzstan.
Gulya Hartwick, the show’s co-producer, said there was not one dancer or crew member among them who didn’t have loved ones in Ukraine and that the company stood in support of one another and in solidarity against the Russian invasion.
It is a bold stance, as some dancers expressed concern they could face persecution for opposing their government upon returning home following the tour.
“Most people have questions,” Hartwick said of the backlash. “They want to be clear about what they are supporting. We’re professional dancers who studied the Russian School of Ballet technique known as Vaganova. It’s the foundation of ballet as it’s known today.
“Coming out of COVID-19, we were so happy to come back into theaters to perform for ballet lovers. Now to have this (war) happen, it’s been tough. But we’re supporting one another,” she said.
Arno-Stin Tsembenhoi, an African-Ukrainian dancer who has been performing with the group since 2018, said his family members tried to remain hidden in their countryside home in Ukraine following Russia’s attack, but the bombing became too brutal. They now are hiding in bomb shelters in Kyiv.
“I’m confused. I’m upset,” Tsembenhoi said. “I try to call them every day to make sure they’re OK.”
When asked how he is able to step on stage to perform every night, he responded: “I’m just an artist. It’s my job to not let the audience see when something bad happens to me in my life. It’s the same for all of us. We’re just here to share this art, to share our souls and to make people happy.”
With highly skilled dancing, elaborate costumes and scenic backdrops that elicited awe-inspired gasps from the audience, members of the ensemble possessed an ability to perform with the weight of the world on their shoulders while simultaneously offering audiences a respite from chaos and a glimpse into something more beautiful.
For Marina O’Rourke, director of Dubuque’s Academy of Ballet and Dubuque City Youth Ballet, the performance struck a significant chord.
Her mother, Tatiana “Tanya” Bechenova, became a member of the Ballet Russe at age 14, leaving her family and home due to the threat of World War II. For the next four years, Bechenova was unable to return to her home in Russia.
“If Tanya were alive today, I think she would be weeping for the dancers of the Russian Ballet,” O’Rourke said. “What a distressing situation, going on stage nightly to represent the finest of Russian arts, while Russia is simultaneously propelled into war by its president. Not knowing if they will be applauded for their artistry or shunned for their nationality must cause unbearable misery.”
O’Rourke said the powers that be in Russia could learn something significant from ballet, particularly from the story of “Swan Lake.”
“While the swans are the essence of the visual beauty of the ballet, the story is about the prince,” she said. “Siegfried is flawed, immature. He cannot tell good from evil, true from false. His desire for the impossible will cost Siegfried a double death — his life and his kingdom. Live and learn, President (Vladimir) Putin.
“I applaud the dancers. They are not politicians. They are artists. It’s not their fault that President Putin, like Prince Siegfried, cannot tell the difference between black and white.”
Many venue stops on the tour, including Five Flags, have remained supportive of the company, Hartwick said.
“It’s not very often we get the opportunity to bring a dancing group of this quality to Five Flags,” Gavin said. “And when we do, they’re always very well-attended. There is an audience for ballet in Dubuque.”
O’Rourke said the ballet technically was one of the finest she had seen.
“The audience’s generous applause and spontaneous standing ovation proved again that great art unites us all,” she said.
Dancers such as Tsembenhoi are eager to continue spreading their message of peace and unity through dance, with an additional resounding plea.
“Stop the war,” he said.