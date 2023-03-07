PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A man reported missing from rural Platteville three months ago has been found dead.

Ronald Henry, 34, who went missing on Dec. 5, was found dead on Sunday. His location was about a mile south of the residence where he was last seen and just outside of the 2,800-acre area that was searched in January, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.

