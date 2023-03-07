PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A man reported missing from rural Platteville three months ago has been found dead.
Ronald Henry, 34, who went missing on Dec. 5, was found dead on Sunday. His location was about a mile south of the residence where he was last seen and just outside of the 2,800-acre area that was searched in January, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
“The members of the Sheriff’s Office would like to express our deepest condolences to the family of Ronald Henry, as we know they have been desperately seeking answers since (Dec. 5),” the release states.
Recommended for you
The release states that an autopsy to determine Henry’s cause of death will be conducted later this week, and the investigation remains open as investigators wait for the results.
The release states that deputies received a call at about 3:20 p.m. Sunday from an Ellenboro Township resident who reported a 14-year-old boy had found a body in a ravine in woods near their property.
Grant County investigators who arrived on scene determined that the body was Henry, the release states.
Officials said there are no homes near the woods where Henry’s body was found, and there are three to four different properties between where he was found and the residence from which he went missing.
“Throughout this investigation, the sheriff’s office continued to receive leads; however, most of them were based on theories with no context or evidence to substantiate them,” the release states. “The Grant County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit still looked into many of them, speaking to people, checking additional areas in the county, and continuously working to trying to find Ronald.”
Authorities previously reported that Henry arrived in Platteville Dec. 1 to “stay and work for a few weeks to obtain money for a sporting event he had won tickets to” and was last seen in the early hours of Dec. 5 after returning from a social gathering to the home he was staying at on Condry Road.
However, Henry did leave a voicemail for James “Jim” Dailey, who owned the home Henry was staying at, at about noon Dec. 5, several hours after anyone reported last seeing Henry.
“Hey, Jim. It’s Ronald. Give me a call back as soon as possible. Thank you,” the voicemail says.
Henry had stayed previously at Dailey’s house while in the Platteville area. Tyler Daily, Jim Dailey’s nephew, and Henry went to a party the night of Dec. 4 and returned later that night.
Tyler Dailey later told investigators that Henry came into his room at about 3:30 a.m. Dec. 5 to ask him to help some dogs Henry heard crying outside.
“Tyler said he told Ronald to get out of his room and let him sleep because he had to go to work in a few hours,” according to a report from the Sheriff’s Department. “Tyler states that Ronald ‘scoffed’ out of the room, and that was the last time he saw or heard from him.”
Henry was gone from the residence and the front door was open when Jim Dailey woke up around 7:30 a.m. Dec. 5. Besides the voicemail later that day, no one had heard from Henry since.
After Henry was reported missing Dec. 7, a months-long search ensued and included the use of K-9 officers, drones and a helicopter. The Sheriff’s Department also conducted more than 50 interviews and gained access to Henry’s social media accounts.
Henry was gone from the residence by 7:30 a.m., and he was not reported missing until Dec. 7 after friends and family could not reach him.
More information will be released following Henry’s autopsy.