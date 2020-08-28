A former vice president of a Dubuque bank was sentenced Thursday to probation for lying about a loan in a move that cost the institution more than $320,000.
Dan Raduns, 66, of Dubuque, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to three years of probation and ordered to pay about $324,000 in restitution. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make a false statement to a financial institution.
Court documents state that the conspiracy occurred from 2007 to 2009, when Raduns served as a vice president and lending officer for Fidelity Bank & Trust.
“During that time, he conspired with another person to lie to the bank about how money the bank was loaning to the other person was being used,” a press release states. “Specifically, they lied about using the money to complete a particular construction project when, instead, it was being used elsewhere.”
The other person referenced in the court documents was not named.