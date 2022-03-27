More than 100 people wound through rows of bins overflowing with boxed goods Saturday morning, hunting for $7 deals during the grand opening of DaaBIN Store.
DaaBIN Store just opened a Dubuque location, its fourth in North Carolina and Iowa since October.
The store’s inventory, including electronics, toys, home goods, books and more, changes by the week.
“We have overstock and return products from popular online retailers,” DaaBIN Director of Operations Sadie Johnson said. “Anything you can imagine, we probably have it.”
On Saturdays, any item customers find in the store’s bins is priced at $7. On Sunday, the price falls to $5, followed by $3 on Monday and $1 on Tuesday. On Wednesdays, the last of the items are sold at $10 per 19-gallon bag.
The store opened at 9 a.m. Saturday, with customers already lined up outside. By 9:25 a.m., a loud bell rang out and heads whipped up from around the store space. The bell is rung each time a customer finds an item that is worth more than $100.
Scott Chapman, who came from Dyersville, was the first to ring the bell after finding a car jack and a pair of inline skates, both of which were priced at more than $100 online. He took them home for $7 each, along with an assortment of other items.
“It’s definitely a great experience,” Chapman said. “I came in looking for a sweatshirt for my daughter and I found that.”
As he gathered his items and stepped out the door, Chapman promised staff that he would be back soon. Moments later, Chapman returned from dropping off his purchases in his car, ready for round two of shopping.
“We should have had it (the store) here sooner,” Chapman said.
As shoppers move through the bins, they can select items to take to an opening station in the back of the store, based on labels and packaging. There, staff will open the boxes so that customers can see exactly what they are purchasing and test out electronic items before making their purchases.
“We ask that shoppers don’t open boxes in the bins,” Johnson said. “It’s no fun for anyone when items get loose or parts get lost.”
Jessica Hoag and Andrew Brokus came with sons Owen, 6, and Sawyer, 4, from Bellevue, Iowa, to see what the store had to offer.
“We came to see what it’s all about, really,” Brokus said.
“The kids are loving it,” Hoag said. “They found puppets.”
The store purchases new loads of mystery items to add to the organized chaos each week.
“On Wednesday, anything that is left, we will take out and get rid of,” Johnson said. “From week to week, you’ll never see anything sitting there for three weeks.”
Johnson said the business has brought on seven staff members so far, and plans to hire about 20 part-time workers.
Many shoppers come with only one goal in mind — to find a good deal. They don’t have shopping lists. But on Saturday, Tammy Gardener and her husband came looking for something specific.
They walked out with a dishwasher, one of the few items that wasn’t priced at $7. In addition to the overflowing bins, the store also has a small selection of larger items that are priced individually.
While they were there, the couple also picked out toys for the grandchildren.
“It’s kind of cool,” Gardener said.