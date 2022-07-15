MANCHESTER, Iowa — After several years of searching, the Manchester City Council unanimously designated a site for a future dog park at its meeting this week.
Located on South Brewer Street, the new park will be built on what locally is known as the old city compost site, a roughly 14-acre parcel about 850 feet south of the Vine Street intersection.
The city has scouted several different locations over the years, but none seemed to provide the right fit. At a minimum, the council was looking for a spot that would be easily accessible on foot; have access to water, shade and parking; and include enough room for a shelter.
Mayor Connie Behnken said there was also one more piece of crucial criteria — with the price of land right now, city leaders also preferred somewhere the city already owned.
During a meeting to discuss potential locations, Council Member Tania Bradley said, all eight people in attendance unanimously agreed this property would be the best fit.
“The size of this property is great for what we’re trying to do,” Bradley said. “Anything much bigger would be hard to maintain.”
While it might not look like much right now, Behnken said, this property is a bit of an unpolished gem. It is going to need to be cleared of some trees and shrubs, but there is a little over an acre that easily can be established, a water main already is running to the property and it is along the city’s trail system.
With a new subdivision being constructed in the area, a park on this side of town also fits into the city’s vision for the area.
“Long term, we’re also hoping to put a bridge over the river to Schram Park in five or 10 years down the road,” Behnken said. “So this place is really kind of prime.”
When all is said and done, the park likely will be a little more than an acre of fenced-in area partitioned into small and large dog spaces with parking and a large shelter.
The latest development is the first of many steps before the park comes to fruition.
Behnken said that the next thing on the list is to begin working with groups to raise funds before the city actually starts clearing the land.
After getting some of the undergrowth removed, Behnken said, the city likely will want a few months to allow grass seed to get established, so she estimated it would probably be around two years before the park opens.
City officials currently are looking for residents who would like to serve on the dog park committee. Those interested can contact City Manager Tim Vick at tvick@manchester-ia.org.
