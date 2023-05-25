MANCHESTER, Iowa — Authorities said a Delaware County man lied to a bank about owning a boat he used as collateral for a $50,000 cash advance.
Jeremy D. Klima, 37, of Delhi, was arrested last week on charges of two counts of first-degree theft.
Court documents state that Klima, owner of Delhi Boats, requested a $50,000 cash advance from Community Savings Bank in Manchester on March 8.
Documents state that Klima “used deception” to obtain the cash advance, claiming he owned a boat that the bank then used as collateral to issue the cash advance.
“It was then discovered that the listed defendant lied, and the boat was actually owned by someone else and it was just being stored at Delhi Boats for the winter months,” documents state. “(Klima) then used the cash advance to pay off other defaulting loans at Community Savings Bank.”
Klima also previously was arrested April 25 on another first-degree theft charge.
Documents related to that charge state that Klima made a purchase agreement on Jan. 21 with a man for a boat worth $60,000. The man agreed to trade in his current boat for $16,000 at a later date, bringing the net sale of the new boat to $44,000.
The man provided $35,000 toward the new boat between January and March and also purchased a $4,000 trailer, documents state. Klima indicated to the man that the new boat had been traded in to his business. However, on April 16, the man learned the boat still was owned by its previous owner, documents state.
The man requested a $35,000 refund from Klima, but the money was not returned, documents state.