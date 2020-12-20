For nine months, Keith Thraen- Borowski’s clinical trial examining how exercise impacts quality of life for cancer patients has been on hold.
Thraen-Borowski, director of the Cancer Research in Exercise Science Laboratory at Loras College in Dubuque, halted in-person exercise interventions in March, early in the COVID-19 pandemic. To continue the trial with cancer patients would have been too much of a risk.
“People who have cancer and are currently undergoing cancer treatment are potentially, if not likely, immunocompromised or at higher risk,” he said. “You then combine that with doing exercise in an indoor space, and even with appropriate masking and (personal protective equipment), we just felt that the risk was too great to move forward at this point.”
Thraen-Borowski is among local college faculty and students who have had research projects impacted by the pandemic. Researchers whose projects relied on in-person interactions said they have had to change course, while others have continued their work with adjustments.
Faculty projects
Thraen-Borowski said being unable to conduct clinical trials has been disappointing, but he knows the need for his research will remain once the pandemic is over.
While he waits, he and his students have been able to analyze data they had already collected. He has also picked up another project researching best practices for conducting exercise oncology clinical trials in the time of COVID-19.
“The stuff that I was working on and that I want to be doing, we’re not doing, but this has opened up some other research avenues,” he said.
Olivia Aspiras, an assistant professor of psychology at Clarke University in Dubuque, has been researching how using comparisons with other people versus comparison’s with one’s past self can be used to promote healthy behaviors.
The pandemic forced her to hold off on other in-person studies until it is safe to do so again. However, Aspiras has continued to conduct other studies online.
“I’m very fortunate in that regard that I do online research,” she said.
Brent Daigle, an assistant professor of special education at Loras, was in the midst of a project working with students and a teacher at a local middle school when the pandemic closed campuses.
Daigle was working with a faculty member at Kennesaw State University in Georgia to examine the potential benefits of studycasts, which are digital recordings used for learning, similar to podcasts but released privately for students.
When the pandemic hit, Daigle and his research partner decided to continue their project with students online. They found that not only were the studycasts beneficial, they also worked well in a remote learning environment.
“It was an unknown benefit that we never would have considered but because of the pandemic,” Daigle said.
Student research
The pandemic also forced local college students working on research projects to alter their approaches.
At University of Dubuque, students who received Joseph and Linda Chlapaty Summer Research Fellowships and John and Alice Butler Summer Research Fellowships saw their projects slowed down because of quarantines, said Mark Sinton, director of the fellowships.
Typically, students do their projects over the summer and extend into new areas for the fall. With the slowed pace of projects, however, most students are still working on their original research.
“We’ve just all come to realize that research this year is just more slower paced than it has been in the past,” Sinton said.
At Clarke, the pandemic meant doctor of physical therapy students had to complete their research projects on a compressed timeline.
Typically, students collect data for projects in the spring, analyze the results in the summer and fall and then revise and adjust as the fall semester goes on. Because students switched to virtual learning in the spring, however, they had to wait until the fall to collect their data and use smaller sample sizes to complete their research, said Jennifer Mai, professor and chair of physical therapy.
“I was amazed at how much they were able to accomplish in the shortened timeframe,” she said. “I still think the projects were of good quality, consistent quality with what we see from year to year.”