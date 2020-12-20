News in your town

9 more deaths in area Iowa counties; 30 news cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Montgomery, Hinga promoted to editor positions at TH

Dubuque seeking federal assistance for development of transportation improvements

1 injured in crash on Northwest Arterial

Week in Review: Notable local stories from the past 7 days

Police: 2 injured in crash on JFK Road

Tri-state business people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

Dubuque schools report 14 new COVID-19 cases in past week

In their families' words: Local residents who died of COVID-19

Dubuque schools report 14 new COVID-19 cases in past week

Police: 2 injured in crash on JFK Road

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday)

State website continues to report no change in Iowa death toll in 24 hours; Dubuque County adds 37 new cases

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday)

Report shows struggles increased for families, children during pandemic

Free business workshops to launch in January in Jo Daviess County

Prairie du Chien Correctional Institution switching to minimum-security facility

Police: 1 injured, left scene of crash

Pothoff sworn in

Authorities: 2 injured in crash after driver ran a red light

Local law enforcement reports

Redemption center to open again in Manchester

Dean's List: Local students

Recent sentences, deferred judgments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County

State website reports no change in Iowa death toll in at least 30 hours; Dubuque County adds 45 new cases

With $4.1 million in state incentives awarded, pet food manufacturer plans to start production in Dubuque

Wisconsin officials using wastewater to measure COVID-19 activity

Fundraising continuing for new Edgewood walking trail

Graduates: Kansas, Weber State

Authorities seek tips after cow found shot, butchered in Clayton County

Man sentenced to life in prison for raping woman in Dubuque

City Council to consider amending Roshek Building development agreement

Dubuque woman accused of prostitution; charges pending against man

Project linked with UW-P provides internship opportunities for students with developmental disabilities

Dubuque police seek tips, release photos related to hit-and-run crash

Authorities seek tips after cow found shot, butchered in Clayton County

With $4.1 million in state incentives awarded, pet food manufacturer plans to start production in Dubuque

State website reports no change in Iowa death toll in 24 hours; Dubuque County adds 37 new cases

Dubuque police seek tips, release photos related to hit-and-run crash

Redemption center to open again in Manchester