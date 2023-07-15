Question: I’m new in town, and I know that recycling rules vary from city to city. How do I get a recycling bin, and what can I put in it? What can’t I recycle? And are there other recycling facilities available for things I can’t put in a recycling bin?
Jake Jansen, resource management supervisor for the city of Dubuque, said recycling programs can be tricky to navigate.
“Every waste program is local and different,” he said. “It’s a lot, but we try to simplify it as much as possible.”
New residents can make arrangements for delivery of a waste cart and recycling bin when they call the city’s utility billing department to set up their account at 563-589-4250.
“They can choose the size containers they want, and our crew will deliver it to their address,” Jansen said. “Residents who want to change to a smaller or larger cart can also call and arrange to switch out their bins.”
An online form to request either waste or recycling carts, as well as enrollment in the city’s food scrap service, is available on the city’s recycling program page.
“We like when folks use the form because it streamlines the process,” Jansen said.
Acceptable recyclable materials that can be placed in yellow bins or in the city’s new 96-gallon recycling carts are paper, cardboard, newspaper, rigid plastic with a recycling symbol between one and five and metal such as aluminum cans.
Recycling numbers are found on the bottom of plastic bottles and containers. Look for the triangle with a number in the center.
“Plastic bags are probably the biggest thing that people mistake as recyclable,” Jansen said. “They are not something our (recycling) processor accepts, so those shouldn’t go in a recycling bin.”
Other non-recyclable materials include plastic toys, plastic furniture and Styrofoam.
Glass cannot be placed in bins but can be dropped off at one of three glass recycling receptacles located at the Dubuque Metropolitan Solid Waste Agency on Airborne Road, Hy-Vee at Asbury Plaza or the Municipal Services Center on Kerper Ct.
Acceptable glass includes rinsed food and beverage containers of all colors with or without labels; drinking glasses, mason jars, candle jars devoid of wax and cosmetic bottles and jars.
Electronics can also be recycled by calling the city’s Public Works Department at 563-589-4250 and arranging an appointment for curbside pick-up. There is a fee for curbside pick-up of electronics depending on what is being recycled.
“We don’t want any electronics, basically anything with a cord, going into the landfill,” Jansen said.
Jansen said the city has programs that encourage people to recycle more and throw away less.
“There’s a lot that goes into curbside recycling,” he said. “It’s one of those services that relies on the customer to do their fair share so our crew can collect it and get it to the right place. We do all we can to help inform and educate the customer in how to do that.”
Jansen recommends residents download the city’s ReThink Waste app — available through the Apple Store or Google Play — to learn more about the city’s recycling programs.
“They can also make requests for carts or bins through the app,” he said. “Or check on things like holiday schedules for pick-up. It’s something that’s underutilized and something we want to encourage residents to use.”
“They can ask something like ‘What do I do with an apple core?’ or ‘What do I do with an old car battery?,’” Jansen said. “We try to simplify it as much as possible, and make it easy for customers to get information.”