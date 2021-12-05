One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Dubuque.

Cecil R. Garvin, 78, of Madison, Wis., was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to Dubuque police.

Police said Garvin turned left from Greyhound Park Road onto East 16th Street and into the path of a vehicle traveling on 16th driven by Randy R. Root, 60, of Dubuque, at 2:45 p.m.

Garvin was cited with failure to obey a stop or yield sign.

