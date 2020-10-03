The explosion in downtown Dubuque on Monday was felt by thousands throughout town, but more than anyone, it rocked the lives of dozens of people whose homes were left damaged and inhospitable.
In total, the gas explosion left 54 people displaced, but the American Red Cross, aided by the city and other organizations, is working to ensure that these people have a place to stay and food to eat while the dust settles and their lives are put back together.
“A lot of people still can’t return home,” said Jolene Carpenter, disaster program manager for the Red Cross in Dubuque. “We are making sure they are taken care of.”
The blast on Monday destroyed a residence at 459 Loras Blvd., while many other homes were struck by debris from the explosion. As of Tuesday, 16 buildings have been “condemned.”
Immediately after the initial blast, Carpenter said the Red Cross sprang into action. Displaced residents were directed to Jackson Park where Red Cross volunteers worked to collect names and information. At the time, the expectation was to give displaced residents charge cards loaded with funds that they could use to purchase temporary lodging and food for the next three to four days. But as the number of people unable to return home that night continued to rise, volunteers came to the conclusion that a coordinated group shelter would need to be devised.
“We were able to reach out to a hotel, and told them that we needed 25 available rooms,” Carpenter said. “We typically would open up a community center or school as a shelter, but with COVID, we needed to be able to space people out.”
Along with finding hotel accommodations for that night, Red Cross volunteers focused on delivering unique necessities, which were either destroyed by the explosion or were inaccessible, to each displaced resident.
“One family needed a sippy cup and whole milk for their baby, so we ran out and grabbed that,” said Marty Schiessl, Red Cross volunteer. “We made sure that everyone had what they needed.”
Maddy Haverland, housing specialist for the city of Dubuque, said the Red Cross provided a major component during the explosion disaster in its aiding of the displaced, ensuring in-person care for those who needed assistance.
“They have been coordinating all of the relocation,” Haverland said. “They are making sure everyone’s basic needs are being met.”
As of Thursday, the Red Cross was still paying for hotel lodging for 52 people and had served them about 325 meals. They have also provided 30 comfort kits, complete with hygiene items and support goods, and have made more than 35 health service check-ins.
Uncertainty still remains on how long these people will still require assistance. Alexis Steger, housing director for the city, said many homes still need to be inspected and Black Hills Energy has not yet repaired the gas line that caused the explosion.
While she anticipated that many residents will be able to return home sometime next week, she added that homes that were in close proximity to the explosion will likely be deemed inhospitable even longer.
“Those homes had practically all of their windows blown out, and they will need to be boarded,” Steger said. “Residents need to have multiple means of egress, so those boarded windows won’t count. They’ll need to have them replaced before they can re-enter.”
Until residents are allowed to return home, Carpenter said they will remain in the caring hands of the Red Cross. She added that while the organization has been able to cover the costs of lodging and feeding the residents, the organization is dependent on donations in order to continue that support.