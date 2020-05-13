LANCASTER, Wis. — A former Lancaster man recently was sentenced to three years of probation for stalking a married man and threatening to tell his family members that he was using a gay dating app.
Ryan D. McNamara, 21, now of La Crosse, pleaded no contest in Grant County Circuit Court to charges of threats to communicate derogatory information, a misdemeanor, and stalking, a felony.
The later charge remains open pending successful completion of probation, court documents state.
Court documents state a Grant County man contacted authorities on Oct. 29, 2018, to report being harassed by McNamara through the app Grindr.
Documents said the married man was contacted Oct. 25 by someone named “The Finder,” who threatened to tell the man’s wife and children that he was on that app unless the man gave him money. At one point, “The Finder” identified himself as “Ryan,” and on Oct. 29, a Facebook page belonging to McNamara sent messages and screenshots from the app to the man’s wife and children, according to authorities.