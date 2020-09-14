A challenger to a local, long-serving state legislator presented her case to supporters Sunday in Dubuque.
“I got into this because Dubuque has been so great to me — I moved up here about 11 years ago and it’s time to give back,” said Jennifer Smith, of Dubuque.
Smith hosted a fundraising event Sunday at Eagle Point Park. She told the approximately 30 people in attendance that she represents a fresh alternative in the Iowa state Senate.
“You need to have new blood come into the government,” said Smith, an associate professor of economics at Loras College.
Smith faces incumbent state Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, for the District 50 seat. Jochum is one of the area’s longest-serving legislators. She was elected to the Iowa House of Representatives in 1993, and voters in 2009 sent her to the state Senate.
“I am running on three things, basically,” Smith said. “The first thing is education. As an educator — I’m an economics professor — I worry about our students and what they are learning in our schools. We have lost civics. We have lost an understanding of who we are as a country and who we are as a state. People don’t know their history anymore — they don’t know the founding documents. If we don’t know what our founding documents are or where we came from, we will lose everything that we have, and that makes me very uneasy.”
Smith also said her campaign is based upon quality- of-life issues. She identifies as an opponent of abortion and is focused on workforce development and jobs creation.
“We have four colleges in Dubuque and what happens — we have a lot of students who come in and get their degree and they leave,” she said. “We need to get them to stay here. They are hard workers. I want to figure out what we can do to bring more workers into Dubuque and into the state. How can we attract good, quality workers to Iowa to fill jobs. One of the ways to do that is to look at our taxes — our corporate tax rates are high. For workforce development, we need to bring more companies in. We have high corporate tax rates, we can’t bring in companies — they’re not going to come.”
Smith supporter Paul Kurt, of rural Dubuque County, said he thinks she has a chance to unseat Jochum.
“She’s able to connect with people,” Kurt said. “I want her in the Iowa Senate. We need fresh people in there.”
Reached Sunday by the Telegraph Herald, Jochum said her campaign focuses on her fight for children and working families.
“It’s a matter of economic justice and social justice,” Jochum said. “My campaign continues to be a campaign that stands up for Iowa’s working families and makes sure our children have a quality education.”