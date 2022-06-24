EPWORTH, Iowa — Bobcat Legacy Foundation leaders recently laid out to Western Dubuque Community School Board members their plan for a turf field at Buchman Field and asked the district to commit $750,000.
The foundation was formed in late 2021. According to its Facebook page, it “supports student achievement at Western Dubuque High School by promoting investments focusing on larger, facility-based capital improvement projects that support the athletic, fine arts and business, tech and vocational areas for the betterment of students in the Western Dubuque community.”
The foundation has an estimate from Beck Engineering of $1.5 million for the turf project.
Foundation President Pat Hogrefe told school board members that the foundation has $200,000 raised from donors, but that some donors believe the school district also should contribute to the project. He said the foundation would raise $750,000 if the district chips in the same amount.
The turf project would reconfigure the track, moving long jump pits to the end zones to make the field regulation size for soccer.
Other activity sponsors spoke about the benefits of the turf field for their programs, including band instructor Michael Omarzu, softball coach Rex Massey, P.E. and strength and conditioning teacher Tom Jasper and head football coach Justin Penner.
All speakers said the turf would allow for their programs to use the field, with Omarzu and Penner addressing wet conditions on practice facilities that limit rehearsals and practices and often mean canceling them.
“We are process-oriented,” said Penner. “The field would be cosmetically beautiful, but it won’t impact games. The big difference in my opinion is practice, as our practice field doesn’t drain well.”
Omarzu noted the band could rehearse daily on a clearly marked field that replicates what it performs on at contests.
Massey said with so many of his athletes participating in spring sports, the location of the turf field would give his team a chance to come together for practice before its first contest.
Jasper noted that strength and conditioning classes are popular. He said he could get 90 to 100 students on the field as opposed to a smaller number indoors.
Hogrefe presented information on the top 80 schools in the state based on BEDS enrollment numbers. Western Dubuque is the 49th-largest high school in the state and one of only seven with a grass football stadium.
The presentation was for discussion only, with the school board taking no action on the funding request.
