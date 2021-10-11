Sorry, an error occurred.
Dubuque Police responded early Sunday morning to a report of shots fired, but no injuries were reported in connection with the incident.
Police responded at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday to the 2300 block of Jackson Street for a report of shots fired in the area, police said.
No injuries have been reported to authorities, and an investigation into the incident continued on Sunday.
