Flood cresting along the Mississippi River has begun in Dubuque, although officials warn it will take some time for the river to return to normal levels.

Tom Philip, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Quad Cities office, said the river hit 23.01 feet at Lock & Dam No. 11 in Dubuque on Saturday morning. Water levels were expected to hover around that total through the evening before starting a slow recession overnight.

