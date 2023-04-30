Flood cresting along the Mississippi River has begun in Dubuque, although officials warn it will take some time for the river to return to normal levels.
Tom Philip, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Quad Cities office, said the river hit 23.01 feet at Lock & Dam No. 11 in Dubuque on Saturday morning. Water levels were expected to hover around that total through the evening before starting a slow recession overnight.
“We’ll start to see a slow fall, … but the flooding isn’t over yet,” Philip said. “We’ll stay in the major flood category all the way through May 5 or 6.”
Saturday’s crest is the third-highest on record in Dubuque, beating out the 22.32-foot crest recorded at Lock and Dam No. 11 in 1993. The floods of 1965 and 2001 still hold the top two spots, respectively.
Philip said an estimated 21.9 foot crest was expected to hit Bellevue’s Lock & Dam No. 12 late Saturday evening and hover there for several hours before begin its recession 12 to 24 hours later.
Precautions remain in place across the tri-state area to mitigate flood risks to visitors and residents, and Philip warned that people should continue to follow all local safety guidelines. It will take at least two weeks before waters return to normal levels.
The City of Dubuque on Saturday announced the south end of Terminal Street and the nearby parking lot are closed due to the flooding. The walking path remains open, but visitors may not use the stone parking lot.
The A.Y. McDonald Park Boat Ramp also remains closed due to flooding.
