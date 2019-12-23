After promoting its “Building for the Future” fundraising campaign in 2018, officials with the Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA have been publicly silent in 2019 about the effort to construct a new facility.
Since the summer, the Telegraph Herald has on multiple occasions requested updates on fundraising efforts. Officials have indicated that updates would be forthcoming, but they have not been.
When asked last week about the progress of the campaign, Community Y CEO Tony Calabrese said, “I am meeting one-on-one with about a dozen key stakeholders about where we are in the process. I want to meet with them prior to putting something out to the media.”
Steve Davis, the chairman of the Y’s board of directors, said last week that the organization’s officials will be willing to sit down with the TH in 2020 to discuss the campaign.
Davis said he did not have any information to share currently.
Officials with the nonprofit organization held a series of public information sessions in late 2018. At a session in October 2018, officials reported raising $2 million toward a goal of $20 million.
At that time, officials said the money would pay for the construction of a new, about 65,000- to 70,000-square-foot, multi-purpose community, wellness and aquatic center at the Y’s current location, 35 N. Booth St.
A page on the Community Y website devoted to the campaign stated that officials hoped to break ground during the spring of 2019, with the intention of opening the facility in fall 2020.
The proposed facility would feature two swimming pools, at least two full-sized basketball courts and more space for exercise equipment and would allow the Y to expand child-care programs and introduce new health and wellness initiatives, according to information shared in 2018.
The October 2018 public information session occurred at a time of transition for the Community Y. Sharon Covey, the president and chief executive officer of the Y, had resigned her position earlier that fall.
A Loras College graduate, Calabrese joined the organization as CEO in January.