A total of 689 new unemployment claims were filed by workers in Dubuque County in the week that ended Saturday, according to figures obtained by Greater Dubuque Development Corp.
More than 11,300 such claims have been filed in Dubuque County since March 15 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the most-recent week marked the fifth consecutive one in which the total fell.
New claims peaked in the week ending April 4, with 2,718. In the five weeks since, the totals have been 1,912, 1,028, 948, 837 and 689, respectively.
The manufacturing sector easily led the way in new claims last week, with 242. The health care/social assistance sector had 105, while the retail sector had 50 such claims, according to figures provided to the Telegraph Herald on Thursday.
There were 16,735 new claims filed in Iowa the week ending Saturday, down from 24,693 the previous week. More than 300,000 such claims have been filed since mid-March.
Just less than 3 million Americans filed initial jobless claims last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. More than 36 million claims have been made nationwide since mid-March.