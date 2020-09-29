GALENA, Ill. – Midwest Medical Center announced it will host a series of drive-thru flu shot clinics in October.
Held on Oct. 7, 14 and 28, the clinics will be located at Medical Center Drive and will allow people to drive up and receive a flu shot from their vehicle.
On Oct. 7 and 14, the clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., while on Oct. 28, it will be open from 9 a.m. to noon.
The clinic is only available for people 18 years and older. Participants must call in advance at 815-776-7381 to reserve a time.