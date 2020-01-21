News in your town

Elizabeth officials rallying support for selection by TV show

Southwestern School Board votes to proceed with $2.5 million referendum

Nominations sought for Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce awards

River Ridge School District to host meeting concerning $2.3 million referendum

Applicants sought for Clayton County Soil and Water Conservation commission

Manchester to partner with University of Iowa on projects

Speaker in Dubuque: MLK 'spoke for those who did not have a voice'

Walk, cocoa event set for Thursday at Manchester library

Women religious remain relevant in schools despite shrinking numbers

Local superintendent, 3 others recommended by Reynolds for state boards

Dubuque County subsidy for Sunnycrest Manor projected to drop dramatically

No injuries in Mineral Point house fire

Dubuque man pleads not guilty to rape, burglary in 2 cases

Presidential candidate Yang returning to Dubuque this week

UD professor, students prep for work linked to antibiotics

Belmont school board drops automatic renewal of superintendent's contract

Campus notes

What's happening

CORRECTION: Belmont school board drops automatic renewal of superintendent's contract

ICYMI: 'American Pickers' episode filmed in Dyersville to air tonight

Registration available for St. Mark Youth Enrichment ice golf event

Delaware County foundation grant applications due soon

Local lawmaker proposes $100 cap on 30-day supply of insulin

Dubuque museum still intends to demo nearby vacant building

Local law enforcement reports

Miracle League of Dubuque to hold fundraising breakfast

Dubuque County leaders talk Operation: New View's debt load ahead of possible merger

WD school board renames library to honor longtime principal

Dyersville brewery project earns statewide award

Dubuque students' MLK tributes praise work of 'peaceful heroes'

Local officials offer mixed reaction to proposal to eliminate cash bail in Illinois

Person who makes a difference: Retired Bellevue art educator continues passion for teaching

UW-P instructor putting SW Wisconsin on (Google's) map

Biz Buzz: Cascade eyes grant for downtown building; Dubuque firm expands reach; Lancaster business reopens

Five Flags reconstruction proposal: Could naming rights, fees, other funding generate $20 million?