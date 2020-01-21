Dyersville City Council members recently approved specifications for a Dubuque County X49 roundabout project.
The current schedule is to bid the project in April and potentially award it in May. The winning contractor then would have to start work by June 1.
The project will add a roundabout large enough to accommodate large trucks and farm equipment at the intersection of X49 and First Avenue. Also, X49 will be widened from 24 to 28 feet, with paved 6-foot shoulders on each side.
Some in attendance wanted to know why the project didn’t include curb, gutter and underground storm sewer. City Administrator Mick Michel said the funding mechanisms for this project require it to be a “rural design,” which doesn’t include curb and gutter, but those could be done at a later time.
“This is an optimal design standard for future growth,” Michel said, alluding to the fact that there could be future residential development around Tegeler Pond.
While the project needs to be totally completed by July 1, 2021, seeding and other work outside the roadway could continue provided there is no hindrance to traffic.
“We’ve been talking about this for eight years,” Michel said. “It’s time to do it. There’s no assessment to the property owners on this, and I think the public knows how important this project is — the road is falling apart. If we don’t do anything now, we’re running into a situation where we have another year delay, and then it gets outside of our price range and we can’t afford it and have to go back to the bond market.”