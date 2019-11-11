A Dubuque couple faces up to 20 years each in prison after the pair pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing at least $147,000 from the man’s 90-year-old disabled mother.
Howard D. Derby, 65, and Patti L. Derby, 51, of 2844 Elm St, recently pleaded guilty to wire fraud in U.S. District Court. A sentencing hearing has not yet been set.
The two were arrested in June 2018 on state warrants charging felony dependent adult abuse. However, state-level charges were dropped last month due to the federal case.
According to state court documents, Iowa Department of Human Services on Dec. 29, 2017, received a complaint that Mary Ruth Derby, 90, was being denied critical care. DHS investigators said they then quickly determined that Howard Derby had drained his mother’s account.
The account had more than $185,000 at one point. Howard Derby used the money to purchase cars and vacations, according to court documents.
Investigators spoke with Howard and Patti Derby, who said Mary Ruth Derby had Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and obsessive-compulsive disorder, documents state. Howard said he was appointed as his mother’s power of attorney for finances and medical needs.
He said she was living at a nursing facility, but it cost more than her monthly Social Security and pension payments of $3,700. So the couple moved Mary Ruth Derby in with them on Sept. 30, 2017.
In a second interview, Howard and Patti Derby both admitted to making transfers from Mary Ruth Derby’s bank account to theirs, documents said.
Federal court records state from September 2013 through at least September 2017, the couple “obtained no less than $147,000” from Mary Ruth Derby’s bank account. The money was used “for their own purposes, including but not limited to vacations, concert tickets, insurance and personal items.”
By about Oct. 1, 2017, the couple had spent nearly all of Mary Ruth Derby’s funds from her bank account, and as a result “was no longer able to continue to pay to live in the assisting living facility at which she had resided for years.”
The couple was released on personal recognizance bonds and ordered to forfeit any money and property from the fraudulent scheme, including a joint banking account.