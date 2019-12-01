MANCHESTER, Iowa — First and foremost, Lee Hein is a farmer.
Just before the 32nd annual elected officials luncheon in Manchester last week, he was finally able to get his crops out of the field. Hein, a Monticello Republican, is also the Iowa State Representative for District 64.
It was in that capacity that he spoke to members of the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club.
“This is the time when we change our hats,” he said. “This is the time we go from being farmers to being legislators.”
Of course, agriculture is always on his mind, even when he’s in
Des Moines.
“The No. 1 topic of conversation in regard to ag is propane,” he said. “I think this year we’ll look at addressing that, maybe with some incentives maybe for different storage. We need to do something.”
Hein chairs the House Ways and Means Committee and acknowledged the upcoming sunset of the landmark Iowa Resource Enhancement and Protection program.
Even though other lawmakers have speculated that the 30-year-old program’s extension may face some opposition from the Republican majority, Hein guessed the program will be safe.
“REAP is a good thing,” he said. “We’ll probably extend that. Or maybe an alternative.”
SENATORS SLAM TRUMP
ON NICOTINE RESTRICTIONSDemocratic U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin, of Wisconsin, and Dick Durbin, of Illinois, have joined more than 20 of their peers in blasting the administration of President Donald Trump for backtracking on promised regulations to the tobacco industry.
According to a letter sent to Trump last week, the senators are disappointed with decisions to reverse course on a plan to clear the market of “unauthorized, non-
tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes.”
Trump officials also previously abandoned a policy to reduce the level of nicotine — an addictive chemical — in cigarettes, the letter stated.
“We write to express our outrage at your decision to ignore public health when it comes to addressing the dangers of tobacco and to understand whether your administration has assessed the risks of your inaction,” the senators wrote. “The nation is in the midst of a public health crisis, with millions of children facing potential addiction to tobacco products and people across the country at risk of deadly illness.”
The letter describes the decisions to back off on the regulations an “irresponsible abdication of the government’s obligation to protect the public health.”
“It is unconscionable that the president of the United States is willing to allow special interests to stand in the way of protecting the millions of children using tobacco products that, in your own words, are ‘very dangerous,’” the senators wrote.
GOV. EVERS SIGNS TELEHEALTH BILLBipartisan legislation to expand access to telehealth services for Medicaid recipients was signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers last week at Richland Center Hospital.
He was joined by Wisconsin Sen. Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, who supported the legislation.
“When patients have access to health care services like telehealth technologies, it reduces the number of costly emergency room visits and lowers insurance costs for everyone in our state,” Shilling said in a statement. “This bill is critical for improving better health outcomes and expanding coverage for rural communities that have limited access to specialty care.”
‘NO MALARKEY’ TOUR COMING TO ELKADERFormer vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will visit Elkader this week.
The visit is part of Biden’s “No Malarkey” bus tour, an eight-day, 18-county swing through the host state of the country’s first nominating contest.
Biden will visit Elkader on Friday, Dec. 6. However, details — including a time and a location — have not yet been announced.