Four years ago, a serious case of sepsis threatened Vicki Tschiggfrie’s life. Today, the Dubuque native wants others to be aware of the dangers of the illness.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1.7 million adults develop sepsis each year and nearly 270,000 die in the U.S. That accounts for about one-third of hospital deaths, though in 87% of cases, the infection started outside the hospital.
In February 2017, Tschiggfrie experienced flu-like symptoms that didn’t abate and prompted several emergency room visits.
As her symptoms worsened over the course of a week, Tschiggfrie was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., where she spent most of the next three months fighting for her life through 10 surgeries and a three-week coma.
“It was very close to being too late when she landed up there,” said her husband, Kelly Erickson.
Tschiggfrie eventually was diagnosed with sepsis, an extreme response to an infection. Before her illness, many of her family and friends had never even heard of sepsis.
“People need to be more aware,” she said.
It can begin in the lung, urinary tract, skin or gastrointestinal tract — a response to anything from a traumatic injury to a fungal infection.
Her sepsis wasn’t diagnosed during her first emergency room visits. She still doesn’t know what caused it, though doctors told her bacteria must have entered her body through a break in the skin.
“If she’d have had a blood test early on, things might have been a lot different,” Erickson said.
She felt too sick to get up to watch the Super Bowl and complained of extreme body pain. Concerned, Erickson called her parents.
“We were in Florida, and he called and said, ‘You can’t touch her anywhere — she just screams,” recalled her father, Ed Tschiggfrie. “I said, ‘Call an ambulance.’”
She was taken to a Dubuque hospital, where, due to the severity of the illness, they recommended she be transferred to another hospital, Erickson said.
The Tschiggfrie family had experience with Mayo Clinic, so they chose to send her there.
Ed and Joan Tschiggfrie, her parents, rushed to Minnesota. Erickson came, too, and the three camped out at a hotel across from the hospital.
Her family has clear memories of that time, but for Vicki Tschiggfrie, the details are blurry. In addition to the coma, her illness and medications left her in a haze of gruesome dreams, unsure of what was real.
“I was asleep so much,” she said. “The dreams that I was having that I thought were happening were just the worst nightmares.”
Real life wasn’t much comfort. The infection spread into her bones. Surgery was a revolving door, Ed Tschiggfrie said.
“They’d take care of the most severe things first, and then three more things would pop up,” Erickson said. “It seemed like she was going into surgery every other day.”
For a while, she was on the liver transplant list. On May 30, she improved enough that she was told a transplant wouldn’t be necessary. Erickson keeps a copy of the letter on the refrigerator to this day.
After a round of physical therapy at Mayo, she came back to ManorCare Health Services in Dubuque for more therapy. It was months before she was able to teach herself how to walk again. Years later, she still can’t walk as far or as fast as she could before getting sick.
She still takes 27 medications and supplements each day.
“I wasn’t much of a pharmacist before this happened, but I certainly am now,” Erickson said.
Local hospitals see hundreds of cases of sepsis each year.
“When we have people come into the hospital, one of the first things we ask them is do they have an infection,” said UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital infection preventionist Pat Lehmkuhl.
Patients don’t always know what an infection looks like, so doctors ask about common symptoms as well. Symptoms include fever, chills, rapid breathing and heart rate, rash, confusion and disorientation.
“If you get to the point where you’re having these symptoms and it’s related to sepsis, you need medical care,” Lehmkuhl said.
When it comes to prevention, the CDC recommends preventing infections by taking care of chronic conditions and keeping up with vaccinations, keeping cuts clean and covered until healed, hand-washing and seeking medical care immediately if an infection doesn’t get better.
“The most important thing is don’t ignore wounds that are not healing on their own,” said MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center infection preventionist Gail Gates.