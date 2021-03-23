LANCASTER, Wis. -- Lancaster city employees will continue to wear face coverings — for now.
The Lancaster Common Council unanimously approved the extension of its face mask policy for another month; however, the council provided City Administrator David Carlson with the flexibility to ease the requirement with the Centers for Disease Control providing guidelines that those who are immunized for COVID-19 can meet in small gatherings without wearing a mask.
The council also voted to extend a resolution that requires those visiting City Hall to wear a face mask. City Hall remains open by appointment only. Residents are required to wear a face mask when meeting with city employees.
Additionally, the council extended paid sick and family leave for city employees due to COVID-19 to Sept. 30, under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. New qualifying reasons for leave include vaccine appointments for city employees or family members or city employees or family members experiencing complications due to receiving a vaccine.
The previous 80-hour limit per employee for paid sick leave per year will reset on March 30.