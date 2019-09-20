JACKSON COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities said a construction worker fell 18 feet from a bridge outside of Maquoketa on Thursday morning.
The man, whose name was not released, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Brandon Beck. The man’s condition also has not been released, nor has the name of the company for which he was working.
Emergency responders were alerted to the fall at about 9:45 a.m. Thursday. Beck said the man was working on a bridge near the intersection of Iowa 62 and 35th Street/Codfish Hollow Road when he fell.
The man was found by emergency responders on the ground near a creek, according to Beck.