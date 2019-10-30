September convictions and deferments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for operating while intoxicated. All are first offenses unless otherwise noted. The first date is the date of arrest; the second is the date of the conviction.

• Jennifer L. Betts, 46; July 7; Sept. 10.

• Stacey L. Boulting, 40; April 30; Sept. 12.

• Justin D. Harry, 26; June 22; Sept. 5; second offense.

• Zachary J. Willenborg, 21; Feb. 15; Sept. 4.

• Jennifer L. Barker, 46; Feb. 6; Sept. 10.

• Michael J. Clewell, 64; June 2; Sept. 11.

• Debra A. Demuth, 58; March 23; Sept. 10.

• Donald F. Gabriel, 60; April 28; Sept. 4.

• Will Y. Hernandez Jr., 22; Nov. 3; Sept. 6.

• Tyler L. Howell, 23; Dec. 27, 2017; Sept. 11; third offense.

• Richard A. Kizer, 56; May 19; Sept. 9.

• Larrell S. Lindsey, 42; June 7; Sept. 9; third offense.

• Tyrone E. Miller, 41; July 20; Sept. 6; second offense.

• April L. Schaller, 38; April 13; Sept. 5.

• Kendra J. Schmelzer, 28; May 25; Sept. 11.

• Allyssa E. Schreiber, 22; June 24; Sept. 5.

• John S. Seitz, 57; Sept. 16, 2018; Sept. 5.

• Gerald C. Shannon, 41; July 26; Sept. 4; third offense.

• Scott N. Snedden, 40; Aug. 7; Sept. 4; second offense.

• Cheyenne L. Taylor Kunkel, 20; Feb. 9; Sept. 12.

• Nicholas J. Bishop, 27; May 17; Sept. 26.

• Demond O. Alexander, 43; Aug. 15; Sept. 18; second offense.

• Christopher M. Baumgartner, 33; May 7; Sept. 24.

• Glenn R. Becker, 58; May 22; Sept. 19.

• Russell J. Bickle, 31; June 18; Sept. 19.

• Thomas J. Ede, 56; May 24; Sept. 18.

• Brandon A. Hilliard, 22; Feb. 22; Sept. 17.

• Jessica L. Martin, 33; Feb. 13; Sept. 23.

