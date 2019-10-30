September convictions and deferments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for operating while intoxicated. All are first offenses unless otherwise noted. The first date is the date of arrest; the second is the date of the conviction.
• Jennifer L. Betts, 46; July 7; Sept. 10.
• Stacey L. Boulting, 40; April 30; Sept. 12.
• Justin D. Harry, 26; June 22; Sept. 5; second offense.
• Zachary J. Willenborg, 21; Feb. 15; Sept. 4.
• Jennifer L. Barker, 46; Feb. 6; Sept. 10.
• Michael J. Clewell, 64; June 2; Sept. 11.
• Debra A. Demuth, 58; March 23; Sept. 10.
• Donald F. Gabriel, 60; April 28; Sept. 4.
• Will Y. Hernandez Jr., 22; Nov. 3; Sept. 6.
• Tyler L. Howell, 23; Dec. 27, 2017; Sept. 11; third offense.
• Richard A. Kizer, 56; May 19; Sept. 9.
• Larrell S. Lindsey, 42; June 7; Sept. 9; third offense.
• Tyrone E. Miller, 41; July 20; Sept. 6; second offense.
• April L. Schaller, 38; April 13; Sept. 5.
• Kendra J. Schmelzer, 28; May 25; Sept. 11.
• Allyssa E. Schreiber, 22; June 24; Sept. 5.
• John S. Seitz, 57; Sept. 16, 2018; Sept. 5.
• Gerald C. Shannon, 41; July 26; Sept. 4; third offense.
• Scott N. Snedden, 40; Aug. 7; Sept. 4; second offense.
• Cheyenne L. Taylor Kunkel, 20; Feb. 9; Sept. 12.
• Nicholas J. Bishop, 27; May 17; Sept. 26.
• Demond O. Alexander, 43; Aug. 15; Sept. 18; second offense.
• Christopher M. Baumgartner, 33; May 7; Sept. 24.
• Glenn R. Becker, 58; May 22; Sept. 19.
• Russell J. Bickle, 31; June 18; Sept. 19.
• Thomas J. Ede, 56; May 24; Sept. 18.
• Brandon A. Hilliard, 22; Feb. 22; Sept. 17.
• Jessica L. Martin, 33; Feb. 13; Sept. 23.