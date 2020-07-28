UPDATE
Authorities on scene confirmed that one person suffered a minor injury in the blaze at 23877 North Cascade Road.
As of 4:15 p.m., firefighters from Bernard, Cascade, Epworth and Farley were on scene.
ORIGINAL
CASCADE, Iowa -- Multiple fire departments are battling a blaze this afternoon northeast of Cascade.
The Cascade, Bernard and Farley fire departments are responding to a fire at 23877 North Cascade Road that was reported at about 3 p.m., according to emergency communications scanner traffic.
No additional details were immediately available.
This story will be updated.