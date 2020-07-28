Cascade-area fire

Firefighters battle a blaze Tuesday afternoon northeast of Cascade, Iowa. 

 Dave Kettering

UPDATE

Authorities on scene confirmed that one person suffered a minor injury in the blaze at 23877 North Cascade Road. 

As of 4:15 p.m., firefighters from Bernard, Cascade, Epworth and Farley were on scene. 

ORIGINAL

CASCADE, Iowa -- Multiple fire departments are battling a blaze this afternoon northeast of Cascade.

The Cascade, Bernard and Farley fire departments are responding to a fire at 23877 North Cascade Road that was reported at about 3 p.m., according to emergency communications scanner traffic.

No additional details were immediately available. 

This story will be updated. 

