Before Dubuque residents head to the polls to weigh in on a proposal to reconstruct Five Flags Center, City Council members want an updated cost estimate for the project.
During a work session Wednesday night, council members directed city staff to hire a consultant to provide the updated estimate. The subsequent hiring of the consultant will not require council approval, and officials believe that the new cost estimate could be completed and presented to council members in less than a month.
After the new cost estimate is delivered, council members agreed they would decide when to hold a referendum on funding for the project.
“I’m hearing a general agreement that we need to update our costs,” said Mayor Brad Cavanagh. “The second piece to that is the ballot initiative.”
Wednesday marked the first time that council members have discussed the project in more than a year.
City officials previously proposed demolishing the current Five Flags Center and constructing a new facility that would stretch across West Fifth Street, increasing the seating capacity from 4,000 seats to more than 6,400.
While a public vote to approve borrowing $74 million to fund the project was planned for September 2020, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the council to table any further discussion of the project until this year.
With the pandemic increasing costs for building materials and construction, council members on Wednesday agreed that if a referendum were to be held, the city needs a new cost estimate.
Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said about $235,000 already has been spent on assessments and studies related to the Five Flags project. Hiring a consultant to provide an updated cost estimate is expected to cost an additional $10,000 to $15,000.
City staff has said that Sept. 13 is the earliest date a referendum could be held — and the only remaining date on which it could be held in 2022. Such votes can only take place on certain days each year, and county elections officials must receive at least 46 days notice, according to state law.
Council Member Ric Jones said on Wednesday that he supports holding the vote as soon as possible.
“People are tired of waiting to decide,” Jones said. “They are having some Five Flags conversation fatigue.”
Cavanagh disagreed, arguing that the scope of the project warranted the council taking its time to assess all necessary information before holding a public vote.
“For a community to do something as big as this, I think it’s as important that we take the time that we need to make the best decision possible,” he said. “Let’s take the time to have a discussion.”
Council Member David Resnick said he believes the council should not attempt to decide on a referendum date based on the potential voter turnout.
“Some people think setting a date one place or the other would help their side,” Resnick said. “I hope we don’t do that.”
Five Flags General Manager H.R. Cook said the same problems faced by the facility in 2020 persist today. He said the facility does not meet attendance needs, is poorly insulated and experiences equipment failures.
“The building is not up to date at this point,” Cook said on Wednesday, prior to the city work session.
Five Flags consistently loses money due to expenses regularly surpassing revenues. In the center’s most recent fiscal year, which ended at the end of last June, the center generated $365,000 in income, while incurring $1.17 million in expenses. Event scheduling was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even if voters don’t support funding for the reconstruction, Ware said, Five Flags still would require millions of dollars of investment to make necessary improvements to keep the facility open.
Council Member Susan Farber said that if a referendum vote date is approved, there also should be efforts to reduce the cost of the project by seeking private donations from local organizations and companies.
“It would be interesting to re-engage with the nonprofits to see how they could be part of the whole business plan,” Farber said.