When Molly Davis returns home from work at night, she flips on the TV and hits, “Record.”
The Dubuque teacher has a multitude of tasks to complete, but first, she makes sure to capture the latest episode of “Wheel of Fortune.”
Although she doesn’t always have time to tune in, she enjoys the show and finds the puzzles challenging and fun, she said. Like many, she finds herself guessing the answers and thinking, “I could solve that.”
It always has been a dream of hers to compete on the show, but until recently, Davis never thought that dream would amount to anything.
“I record them and will watch a couple, but I have always loved puzzles, so it was always a dream,” she said.
That dream came true recently.
The 30-year-old third grade teacher at Fulton Elementary School was chosen to travel to Los Angeles and compete on the show in December. Her episode will air on NBC on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Although Davis can’t disclose much about how she did ahead of its airing, she said it was an incredible experience.
“I had to get there at like 7 in the morning,” she said. “They tape six shows (a day), and they picked what group we would be in, and we practiced spinning the wheel. It was the fastest 30 minutes of my life. There was a lot going on.”
Years ago, Davis said she sent in a “Wheel of Fortune” audition video but never heard anything back. But last spring, she went down to Osceola with a friend when the mobile “Wheel of Fortune” game was in Iowa. Following that competition, Davis’ friend was picked to travel to Des Moines with a partner to compete once again.
So, Davis gave it another shot.
During the show in Des Moines, she was tasked with completing a puzzle with a group of contestants. Next, she was handed a written test with two different puzzles in which she needed to fill in the missing letters to create a word.
She and about 30 other people were selected from the group of about 60 contestants to potentially qualify for the show.
But it wasn’t until months later that Davis received the email. At first glance, she thought it was a scam. But after further reading, she realized it was legitimate.
Kyle Montplaisir, a publicity and promotion manager at Sony Pictures Television, said the show looks for people who are good at solving puzzles and enthusiastic about the opportunity.
Davis said the entire show was a whirlwind. Everything happened so quickly, yet, it was one of the best experiences of her life.
“It was as much fun as my wedding day (and) cooler than graduating high school,” she said. “When I look back, I think it will be something that sticks out.”
She plans to host a watch party with family and friends this week.
“It is by far one of coolest experiences I’ve had in my life,” she said. “I never thought it would actually happen.”