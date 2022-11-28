Christmas always was a special time in the Goodman household.

Decorating the Christmas tree; folding down page corners of the annual Sears catalog advertising the latest toys; staying up late to watch Perry Como’s Christmas special; hosting Christmas Eve gatherings of aunts, uncles and cousins, complete with a full spread of food; and music — so much music — as the family gathered around the piano to sing Christmas carols in the living room.

