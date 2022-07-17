Sue Chapman was born in 1957 and moved to Dubuque when she was 4.
She remembers children being everywhere.
“I grew up on Eighth Street,” she said. “There were more than 100 kids on that block. You never wanted for someone to play with.”
She still is connected to some of those childhood friends.
“I have a group of about eight friends who are still very much in touch with me,” she said. “We all travel together and were all classmates.”
Jane O’Neill, born in 1957 in Dubuque, also remembers an abundance of children growing up — not just in total but in each household.
“Many of the people I know locally were raised in larger-than-average families compared to today,” she said. “It was common. The neighborhood I grew up in, we had nine kids, the neighbors had five kids, (and) others had 12 kids.”
O’Neill is the middle child in her family.
“We were less the center of attention than (kids are) now,” she said. “The kids kind of took care of each other.”
The number of births in the U.S. topped 4.25 million for the first time 65 years ago, as the annual total reached new records during the baby boom.
The surge in births during the baby boom years — which spanned from 1946 to 1964 — reshaped much in the tri-state area as well as across the country.
Sixty-five years after the high-water mark of 1957, the baby boomers continue to reshape the world, this time as they retire.
“They’ve been a force unto themselves,” said Eric Munshower, economics professor at University of Dubuque. “They totally altered college enrollment when they came through. Then, they entered the labor force in these massive numbers. Now, as they retire, too, they’re a force unto themselves.”
THE LOCAL BOOM
The baby boom commenced following World War II, as the number of births in the U.S. soared.
The birth total in 1957 set a record — until it was topped in 1960 and again in 1961. The 1961 birth count would remain the country’s highest until 2006.
In 1965, Kennedy Elementary School was built to accommodate more students enrolling in Dubuque Community School District. But before it was even open, school board members dedicated $5,000 to study future space needs as enrollment continued to surge, the Telegraph Herald reported in October 1965.
In 1967, 67.5% of voters approved the issuance of a $6.5 million bond to build two new elementary schools — Hoover and Eisenhower — and a new high school — Hempstead.
And yet, by 1970, Superintendent Garlyn Wessel gave a speech to Dubuque Management Club titled “We’ll Manage Somehow,” because of the 105% growth rate in the student population in the decade prior.
By 1974, according to the TH, enrollment had grown by 69.3% — from 7,928 students to 13,423 — since the 1967 referendum.
While some baby boomers moved away from the tri-state area and others moved in, there were an estimated 47,256 people ages 60 to 74 years old in eight local counties as of 2020.
That age group makes up 16.1% of Dubuque County’s total population, according to Census Bureau estimates. Elsewhere in Iowa, that rate is 22% in Clayton County, 17.8% in Delaware County and 18.4% in Jackson County. In Wisconsin, the rate is 15.7% in Grant County, 19.1% in Iowa County and 17.5% in Lafayette County. In Jo Daviess County, Ill., the rate is 23.9%.
SOFT RETIREMENTS
O’Neill still works full time as a broker for the real estate company she owns, Coldwell Banker/Dominic Goodmann Ltd.
“I plan to still be in the workforce for the foreseeable future,” she said. “I can’t imagine not working yet. I like what I do, so I don’t see a reason to stop yet.”
But she said many of her friends that are her age are retired, thinking about it or have left their lifelong career for different jobs or part-time work.
Barb Hocker, of Galena (Ill.) Chamber of Commerce, said that trend of a “soft retirement” is increasingly common there.
“There are also a lot of people up and down Main Street who are seniors and working,” she said. “Oftentimes, that’s who businesses have hired is retired people. And a lot of people retired to have businesses in Galena.”
Munshower said some people are choosing soft retirement because they still enjoy working, while others are driven by financial realities.
“The distinction between those who have a lot of money in those funds and those who have very little is stark,” he said. “Eighty percent of Americans at retirement have less than $100,000 in their retirement fund. Eighty-five percent of Americans cannot access $10,000.”
Other older workers are training the employees that will replace them.
Jan Knabel, born in 1958, has been a nurse in the birthing department at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center since 1981. As she approaches the end of her career, she is training a nurse just entering the field.
On a recent day, she guided Erin Steger in the practice of gently bathing a newborn in the neonatal intensive care unit.
“It just felt like it was that time. Physically and otherwise, it’s time for our new life stage to begin,” Knabel said of her planned retirement in December. “But I just love it here, love this work, how happy people often are in this field of medicine.”
Chapman also is training her replacement as marketing director at Statera: Integrated Health and Wellness in Dubuque, which already was a sunset job for her after a career in marketing elsewhere, ending at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
“I went to (owner and CEO Nicole Hutchinson’s) ribbon-cutting and won the free personal fitness session and took it,” Chapman said. “She became my personal trainer. I left the hospital. She was getting her business fired up. It’s perfect — very part time and a place I’d probably be anyway.”
Nic Hockenberry, workforce development director for Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said older employees providing that kind of training to their successors likely will be essential as area employers see more and more baby boomers retire.
“This boomer generation, many of which are CEOs or highly skilled industrial maintenance persons, important finance and insurance executives or managers — these are people with an immense amount of knowledge and experience,” Hockenberry said. “As they exit their career at its peak, what we’re in conversations with a lot of our employers about is finding ways to best use that labor force. They can impart a lot of that experience to the next manager coming up, help train the next level of industrial maintenance person.”
RETIREMENTS ACCELERATING
Munshower said the number of people retiring already was increasing as the first wave of baby boomers entered their 60s. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic arrived.
“We were adding about 1 million people 65-and-up to the retirement rolls every year,” he said. “During COVID, that rate more or less doubles.”
According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 2.4 million more people retired during the first 18 months of the pandemic than had been anticipated.
That increase has already caused problems, according to Munshower — with millions more baby boomers reaching retirement age in coming years.
“The challenges come in areas where skill acquisition is long term,” he said. “When you find yourself with an accelerated retirement rate, you get these bottlenecks. You see this right now in aviation, where they lost a lot of their seasoned pilots during COVID. And they can’t get new pilots in the system as soon as they need them. They’re saying six to eight years out to address the pilot shortage. That’s because it takes a long time to train a commercial pilot.”
Hockenberry thinks industrial maintenance at local manufacturing plants will be particularly impacted by losing experienced workers.
“There are, of course, programs that help teach that. But years and years working in manufacturing on that equipment — there’s not a program or curriculum that can teach you what many of those workers know,” he said. “Finding ways as an employer to adjust and create a workshare with people who are going into retirement but maybe want to work a part-time basis or on-call basis is key.”
At ProPulse, the thermoplastic hose manufacturer in Peosta, Iowa, owner Jeff Theis is beginning to do that with some of his higher-ups approaching retirement.
“The reality is some of our folks are going to be aging out of the workforce soon, although a trend in the last six months or so, some of those folks due to the uncertainty of the economy have shelved their plans or backed them up a little bit,” Theis said. “I don’t see it as a major threat other than we have some key positions that could take a little more energy (to replace them).”
MercyOne Eastern Iowa Region President Kay Takes said MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and MercyOne Dyersville Medical Center have had employees retire at a faster pace than usual.
“If we assume that people are going to retire at a certain age, we want to have that number so we know what we will need on the recruitment end,” she said. “I do think that we have seen more retirement, so some of the averages we have relied upon historically are not going to hold up. There’s a large number of people in that age demographic who are at or near retirement who are so valuable in terms of the experience they have.”
Some employers are struggling, both in finding younger employees and when considering a chance of retiring one day themselves.
Jack Weber, co-owner of Weber Processing in Cuba City, Wis., is 63 and still works every day on the kill floor.
“Thank God, I’m in great health,” he said. “Because I guess I’ll just keep working until I come down here one day and drop. I don’t have any kids that are interested in it.”
Weber also has three key employees, with 40 to 50 years of experience each, who plan to retire soon.
“That still hurts because if you’re busy, you need someone you can rely on,” he said. “I have one guy I’m training in one (position) who is doing a good job. There’s just nobody out there. There are few and far between who want to do this type of work.”
Residents who already have surpassed what many view as a traditional retirement age make up a big portion of the local workforce.
Hockenberry said 27.7% of people ages 65 to 74 in Dubuque County still work and collectively account for 22% of the workforce.
That age group has similar labor force participation rates in neighboring counties. In Iowa, 28.8% of that age group still is working in Clayton County; 39.1% is in Delaware County; and 33.6% is in Jackson County. In Wisconsin, the rates are 26.9% in Grant County, 31% in Iowa County and 32% in Lafayette County. In Jo Daviess, County, the rate is 31.8%.
Dubuque in particular is also in a more difficult position than most cities because of its economic turmoil in the late 1970s to mid-1980s, during which unemployment was higher than almost anywhere in the country at times.
“That just so happened to impact many of those (in the) boomer generation at the beginning of their careers and, in many cases, drove them to leave the area,” Hockenberry said. “That really hollowed out a lot of our population in the next generation. So, we know our labor force is older than the other metros in Iowa. Partly because those of the boomer generation had to leave Dubuque to find their opportunity, so their children were not here to be the next generation of workers coming up behind.”
Chapman herself was one of those Dubuquers who left, for about five years in the late 1980s, moving with her husband to Rochelle, Ill.
HEALTH CARE
Those in health care fear the continued and potentially worsening effects of the retirement wave.
“In most clinical disciplines, it takes a long time to become an expert, whether that’s a caregiver, a financial person or someone in plant engineering,” Takes said. “They have all of this experience to draw on that you can’t transfer. In some positions, it takes a full two years to be competent — not expert.”
Zoe Coyss, regional director of human resources for UnityPoint Health, said the organization’s biggest focus is retaining the aging workforce as long as it can, while also retaining the next age group who would presumably take over for those who retire.
But those in health care also have to prepare for this large, aging population poised to have a greater need for care.
“What it means is, age is not a number,” said Dr. Hendrik Schultz, chief medical officer for Medical Associates Clinic & Health Plans and a member of the Dubuque County Board of Health, in a recent appeal to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors for an expanded county health department. “Age goes with changes in health, function, sometimes dramatic changes in life situations and sometimes in mental abilities.”
Takes said MercyOne has anticipated the surge in need for health care for years and that it is likely to reverse trends in the sector. For decades, for instance, hospitals have been transitioning to less and less inpatient care, reducing the number of inpatient beds.
“Naturally, we’re living longer, and the longer we live, the more health needs we have,” Takes said. “The demands we’re going to experience and are already experiencing are going to require that we look at our care models. I think you’re going to see demand for inpatient care rise in the next 10 years. Also, virtual, digital care solutions are going to be more popular. You’re going to see more care at home increasing to basically deal with the demand and the need.”
Takes also said what used to be considered non-essential care, such as joint replacements, have started to take more and more of a hospital’s time, which she only expects will increase.
“As we think about retirement, we want to stay active,” she said. “So, it’s not just programs about how to help chronic illnesses, but programs that help baby boomers and people getting older to live well. That’s not something a few years ago we thought as much about, but something today there’s a lot of demand for.
“It’s not just about taking care of older people who get sick, but how we can enhance quality of life and wellness well into old age.”
Hockenberry — who worked in economic development in Jackson County, Iowa, before moving to Dubuque County — said Dubuque as a health care hub is also drawing retirees from surrounding areas.
“It was not an uncommon story that the retiring people would move to Dubuque, which would open up the farmstead home outside of Maquoketa, Bellevue or La Motte,” he said. “When you can make a little money on your home and then get an apartment in the Dubuque area, that can be attractive. We also have two great hospitals and a number of great clinics and medical groups that provide really good service.”
DOWNSIZING AND MIGRATING
Hocker said many people are retiring to Galena and the surrounding areas from all over.
“We have a lot of people retire here who are just working but for not as many hours,” she said. “We don’t have the big industry like Dubuque has. The employers are worried about the workforce in general, but I’ve not heard them talk about the baby boomers leaving. I’ve heard more about the younger generation leaving for more affluent jobs or not going out into the workforce.”
O’Neill sees a national trend of retirees downsizing — selling their home and looking for something smaller — reflected locally in the real estate market. She said that has its own ripple effects.
“People save things for their kids, but their kids don’t want it,” she said. “For many people downsizing, getting rid of all that stuff they’ve accumulated through the years is the hardest part. There’s a lot more people who would downsize if they could find a home to downsize to. A lot of people would buy a townhouse or a condo, maybe a smaller house that was modernized, but there aren’t many to come by.”
CULTIVATION
Two more sectors in which experts expect major impacts from the aging population are education and agriculture.
School officials have grown more anxious due to a declining number of applicants for open positions and a growing group of experienced teachers approaching retirement.
“We’ve already felt the shortage here in (Dubuque Community School District), especially with bus drivers and paraprofessionals and with teachers. That candidate pool is smaller,” said new Superintendent Amy Hawkins, previously the district’s chief human resources officer. “We struggle in foreign language positions, industrial tech positions, a little bit more of a shortage in math and science. We’re always looking at ways we can grow from within our program.”
She said the State of Iowa’s efforts to encourage retirees from other industries to take up teaching in related fields has been very helpful locally. In recent years, the Legislature has reduced the requirements of entry into teaching in an attempt to bring retirees’ experience back to the classroom.
“That’s been beneficial, especially for a substitute authorization,” she said. “Now when you have a four-year degree, you can take a sub authorization course and sub in our buildings.”
Meanwhile, aging farmers play a big role in agriculture.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 428,000 farmers in crop production nationally in 2021 were at least 65 years old — the largest of the age groups tracked by the federal agency. Another 423,000 were 55 to 64 years old.
In animal production, there were 216,000 who were 65 and older, and 225,000 — the biggest age group in this sector — who were 55 to 64.
Melissa O’Rourke is a farm management specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. She said the aging crop of active farmers — many of whom still lease their farmland from their parents — creates a whole host of potential problems.
“What we see is that people owning land keep it until they die,” she said. “I’m getting more and more people who own farmland who are 90. How old are their children? Probably 65 or 70.
“Those 65-year-old farmers have all these years been essentially renting their land from their parents. If they’re not actually going to be the owners of that farmland until their parents die, they’re not going to pass it down just because they’re 65. Now, they finally own the farmland. Now, they’re not necessarily anxious to give it up and retire. But ‘I’m going to keep farming until I die’ is not a good transition plan.”
AGING WITH GRACE
None of the potential repercussions of the increase in retirements are lost on experts and leaders in area sectors, all busy brainstorming ways to mitigate, and even embrace, the reality.
“What are ways we can adjust to that as employers? As a community? Is it focusing on better opportunities for other subsets of the population?” Hockenberry asked. “One way could be working with Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation for people with mental or physical disabilities, finally utilizing that group to the fullest. We’re looking at where we don’t have the strongest labor force participation and figuring out how we grow that.”
He added that an increase in retirees also can help boost certain sectors, especially service and entertainment.
“They have different priorities. They want to go travel so many days in a year,” Hockenberry said. “They’re not only looking to downsize but also for entertainment and other ways to enjoy themselves. They are spending more dollars on food and entertainment than your typical family of four.”
Schultz said, though, that the region needs to get serious now about preparing and expanding access to public health.
“The time for this is now because we probably have a 10-year lag time,” he said. “If we do not do this right, this will be on us. And we’re talking about our parents and grandparents.”
Schultz argues that the aging population is a perfect reason to expand the Dubuque County Health Department.
Takes said that advancements in treatment will make home care more tenable, which helps.
“I think of patients who needed a total joint replacement,” she said. “Not even five years ago, they were in the hospital from three to five days. Today, that same patient would be in the hospital under 10 hours. The model is shifting toward the home, where patients honestly do great.”
In agriculture, O’Rouke said she has made inroads with some farmers, convincing them to not wait as long as their parents did to retire.
“I’m trying to start working people in their 40s and 50s to say, ‘Who are you talking to? What young people?’” she said. “‘Who are you asking if they want to be interested in farming?’ Because that is how most people get their farmland if they didn’t inherit it.”
Munshower said if people are looking for ideas of how to adjust to the baby boomers retiring, they can look to Japan, where their baby boom came decades earlier.
“We’re 20 years away from this for these smaller towns in Iowa — and you see this in Japan — which no longer have health care access,” he said. “Another big challenge they dealt with was a lack of grocery access. Now in Japan, you have the development of what we would recognize as food trucks, but they’re grocery trucks that just drive a circuit of these small towns that are depopulating slowly as the population ages out.”
Munshower said advancements in mobile services could be a good way to prepare.
“The societal choice is either we’re going to have a lot of 85- or 90-year-olds driving who should not be because of some declining ability to drive; build the infrastructure to transport them, which we don’t, as a society, seem particularly interested in doing; or we’re going to have to take the services to them,” he said. “We’re talking about everything from education to library books to food to health care services. That entire structure has to be addressed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.