HANOVER, Ill. — Authorities said a teenage drunken driver lost control of a vehicle in Jo Daviess County, causing a rollover crash that injured four of the five occupants in the vehicle.

Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at approximately 6:05 p.m. Wednesday to the area of West Blanding Road and South Whitton Road in rural Hanover for a report of a crash with injuries, according to a press release.

