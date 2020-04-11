With reduced hours, no fares and a new cleaning regimen, Jule buses continue to serve riders in Dubuque who need transportation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
City officials have made several changes to the public transportation system aimed at reducing the spread of the virus.
“We have made every effort to protect (drivers) as well as our ridership,” said Renee Tyler, the city’s director of transportation services. “At the end of the day, you don’t want anyone getting sick.”
Each city bus has been equipped with spray bottles filled with medical-grade sanitizer, and drivers are continually wiping down seats, grab bars and railings, said Russ Stecklein, the city’s field supervisor for transportation services. Drivers also are wiping down seats at bus shelters along their routes.
Officials have given drivers gloves and face masks, Stecklein said. The city also has ordered face shields and a supply of N95 respirator masks.
Passengers are being asked to enter and exit buses through the rear doors of vehicles that have them. That helps keep riders further away from drivers, Stecklein said.
Passengers also are asked to sit at least 6 feet apart, and drivers are asking people to move to maintain that space.
Stecklein said people generally have been compliant with the changes. He noted that some people are dependent on being able to access the buses, and that the busiest rides on fixed routes have been to grocery stores.
“If we were not taking them, they would not have the ability to either get to their groceries, or they would have to spend a lot of additional money through the private sector to try to get their groceries,” he said.
Transit workers also are limiting ridership on para-transit services to two people per route to allow for social distancing, Tyler said. Many people who continue to use those services are doing so for essential medical appointments.
“We went from approximately 190 to 210 daily, to we’re running about 31 rides,” she said. “That might actually translate into about 15 people a day, but we have a core group of people that depend upon us to get to dialysis.”
Tyler noted that the overall demand for Jule services is down from about 1,500 rides per day to about 500.
Hours have been reduced due to declining demand, as well as a shortage in staffers as workers have taken time off because of virus-related concerns.
However, drivers still are offering regular weekday and Saturday daytime routes, with some exceptions.
City officials also eliminated bus fares in part to help people who might have lost their jobs or had their hours cut because of the pandemic. The lack of fare collection also limits potential interactions between riders and drivers.
“We’re holding on by the skin of our teeth, but we’re continuing to run, and I feel we’re continuing to provide a valuable service for the people who need us,” Stecklein said.