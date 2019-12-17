Notable action taken Monday night by Dubuque City Council members included:
Chaplain Schmitt Island Veterans Memorial project
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, to
approve preliminary plans and the estimated cost for a revamped veterans memorial
intended to serve as a springboard for more ambitious upgrades to Chaplain Schmitt Island. Council Member Jake Rios did not
attend Monday’s meeting.
Background: In August, the low bid was more than 27% above the $3.2 million budget.
City staff worked with the Dubuque Racing Association and members of the Chaplain Schmitt Island Task Force to scale back the memorial project to fall within the budget. The total cost of the project would be covered by the DRA.
The project would expand the existing memorial plaza and helicopter installation, adding green space, landscaping, lighting and a boardwalk. The Tri-State Vietnam Veterans Memorial also would be relocated to the plaza.
What’s next: Council members will hold a public hearing on the project Jan. 6 and solicit work bids with the intention of awarding a contract Jan. 21.
Child care center
zoning amendment
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, to amend city zoning regulations to allow licensed child care centers with 11 or more children as a permitted use in office, commercial and industrial areas.
Background: Currently, child care centers are allowed only as a conditional use. That means owners must notify nearby property owners and go through a hearing and approval process from the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment.
The zoning change would
expedite the process of opening a
licensed child care center in Dubuque.
The proposal does not change state licensing and inspection requirements that child care centers must meet. New child care centers proposed in residential areas still require Zoning Board of Adjustment approval.
What’s next: The new zoning rule takes effect upon publication of the ordinance on Friday.
Scrap yard purchase amendment
Action: Council members voted, 5-0, to amend the purchase agreement with Blum Properties Inc. and Alvin Blum for the acquisition of 411 E. 15th Street. Council Member Ric Jones did not vote on this amendment.
Background: Council members approved the purchase of the former scrap yard and recycling facility for $500,000 in 2014 with plans to redevelop the land and adjoining property into a flood-mitigation maintenance facility and outdoor recreation space abutting the reconstructed Bee Branch Creek.
The city paid Blum $100,000 and held $400,000 in an account that would be drawn down by the city to help pay the cost of the environmental cleanup of the property. Any remaining money in the account was to be paid to Blum on Oct. 1, regardless of the status of the property cleanup.
The city has secured $400,000 in federal funds but still is working to develop a final cleanup plan. Therefore, projecting how much of the $400,000 the city would be required to pay Blum was unclear.
What’s next: The city will pay Blum the remaining $400,000 of the purchase price, which he agreed to immediately donate back to the city to be used to redevelop the property.