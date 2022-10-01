GALENA, Ill. — The City of Galena will hold its final open burn period later this fall, with plans to offer periodic free pickup of yard waste instead of permitting the burn.

City Council members this week approved the five-day open burn, which will take place from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7, with rain dates of Nov. 10 to Nov. 14.

