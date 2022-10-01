GALENA, Ill. — The City of Galena will hold its final open burn period later this fall, with plans to offer periodic free pickup of yard waste instead of permitting the burn.
City Council members this week approved the five-day open burn, which will take place from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7, with rain dates of Nov. 10 to Nov. 14.
The motion to approve the open burn, which was made by Council Member Marc McCoy, stipulated that this would be the city’s final open burn.
In place of the burn period, typically held in May and November, the city will offer free curbside pickup of yard waste on the first three Tuesdays of every November and May, beginning this fall.
Council Members McCoy, Pam Bernstein and Jerry Kieffer voted in favor of the motion, while Council Member Robert Hahn and Mayor Terry Renner voted against it. Council Members Jerry Westemeier and Katie Wienen were absent.
After the meeting, McCoy said he proposed ending the open burn to create a healthier environment for residents who have respiratory issues.
“Open burn is just not good for people that have lung problems or diseases, and with the older population of Galena, it’s something that we should be weaning ourselves off of,” he said. “It’s just trying to make Galena a friendlier place to live.”
Under the terms of the open burn, only landscape waste produced on a property can be burned. Burning must take place during daylight hours and must be supervised at all times.
Free curbside pickup of yard waste will be held on Nov. 8, 15 and 22. Curbside pickup is by appointment only. Residents must call City Hall at 815‐777‐1050 or email matibagos@cityofgalena.org to schedule collection by the city crew.
Residents also can transport their yard waste to the old landfill site on Donegan Street. The site is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.