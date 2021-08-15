PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Julie Pluemer has no problem getting her hands dirty for a good cause.
Once a week, the Montfort resident heads to the Platteville Regional Chamber to pull weeds, cut dead stems and water the plants at her berm in Katie’s Garden, a community collection of flower beds dedicated to Katie Vaassen, who died in 2004.
For her and the many other volunteers who tend the garden, keeping it beautiful is another way they work to keep alive the memory of Katie, who was known to be a dedicated local volunteer herself.
Pluemer, who works as a certified public accountant in Platteville, is business partners with Katie’s father, Terry Vaassen. Together, the two of them manage Vaassen, Pluemer Certified Public Accountants LLC. Pluemer was there in 2004 when the garden was first planted, and she said she plans to remain a loyal steward for the foreseeable future.
“My goal is to always have something blooming at the garden all the time,” Pluemer said. “I want it to always be something people can look at and really enjoy.”
Pluemer grew up with gardening. Her father grew vegetables and her mother planted flowers around the house. When she grew up, Pluemer continued the family tradition, and quickly found the motions of tending to a bed of flowers to be peaceful and satisfying.
“I’ve always enjoyed doing it,” she said. “There’s something nice about making something look beautiful.”
In the early 2000s, Pluemer worked as a volunteer master gardener, work that led her to serve on the board of the Platteville Community Arboretum Inc., a network of trails and public space that she assisted in maintaining, along with serving as the managing board’s treasurer for 15 years.
Pluemer said community service has always been a focus for her and her family. Along with offering her gardening expertise, she has held the role of president of the Platteville Regional Chamber and still serves on the board for United Way of Platteville Inc.
“It’s nice to know that you are contributing to the community,” Pluemer said. “I’ve been fortunate with my business and my personal life. If I can give back to the community, I’m going to do that.”
Wayne Wodarz, executive director of the Platteville Regional Chamber, said Pluemer has remained a dedicated servant to the community for many years.
“She’s been dedicated to keeping the garden looking good,” Wodarz said. “She has put in a lot of hours of her own time.”
Pluemer said she has many interests and hobbies in life, including biking and hiking, but she said gardening will always remain a passion for her, especially when it contributes to a better looking community and pays homage to a past life.
“I think there’s something very special about it,” she said. “You can walk down there, and there are birds chirping and you can hear the stream. It’s very special.”