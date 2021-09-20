MAQUOKETA, Iowa — An event will be postponed at a Maquoketa venue due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

Ohnward Fine Arts Center announced it will postpone its disco night slated for 7 p.m. on Oct. 9. The show will be rescheduled at a later date.

Patrons who already have purchased tickets can contact Ohnward Fine Arts Center to exchange for any upcoming show.

More information is available by calling 563-652-9815.

