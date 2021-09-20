Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — An event will be postponed at a Maquoketa venue due to rising COVID-19 numbers.
Ohnward Fine Arts Center announced it will postpone its disco night slated for 7 p.m. on Oct. 9. The show will be rescheduled at a later date.
Patrons who already have purchased tickets can contact Ohnward Fine Arts Center to exchange for any upcoming show.
More information is available by calling 563-652-9815.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.