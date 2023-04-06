A Dubuque man has pleaded guilty to 13 charges against him, including three for sexually assaulting a minor last year.
Grant N. Haberkorn, 34, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to three counts of driving while barred, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and one count each of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor, third-degree sexual abuse by incapacitation, third-degree sexual abuse by force, distribution of marijuana to a minor, operating without owner’s consent, unauthorized use of a credit card, third-degree burglary and possession of marijuana.
If the plea deal is accepted, charges that would be dismissed would be five counts of driving while barred, four counts of unauthorized use of a credit card and one count each of distribution of methamphetamine to a minor and possession of marijuana.
Plea documents state that both prosecutors and Haberkorn will recommend a 31-year prison sentence with a mandatory five-year minimum. His sentencing is set for May 30.
The sexual abuse charges, as well as the distribution of marijuana to a minor charge, all stem from the same incident in April 2022.
Court documents state that Haberkorn sexually assaulted a girl younger than 16 after giving her drugs in a room at a Dubuque hotel.
Police reported that the girl later picked Haberkorn’s photo out of a lineup and that Haberkorn’s DNA was found on the girl’s underwear.