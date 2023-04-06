A Dubuque man has pleaded guilty to 13 charges against him, including three for sexually assaulting a minor last year.

Grant N. Haberkorn, 34, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to three counts of driving while barred, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and one count each of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor, third-degree sexual abuse by incapacitation, third-degree sexual abuse by force, distribution of marijuana to a minor, operating without owner’s consent, unauthorized use of a credit card, third-degree burglary and possession of marijuana.

