After living in the Robbins household for most of their lives, siblings Khamia and Khamari were made official family members during an Adoption Day hearing Friday at the Dubuque County Courthouse.
Jenny and Josh Robbins, of Dubuque, became foster parents to Khamia, now 4, and Khamari, now 2, more than two years ago.
At the time, Jenny, Josh and their biological daughter, Raelyn, now 5, had been bent low by loss.
The couple’s first child, Delaney, was born with Trisomy 13, a chromosomal condition resulting in the duplication of the 13th chromosome, in 2011. She lived for 11 days.
The Robbins’ son, Parker, was born in 2012. He was diagnosed with a rare brain malformation called lissencephaly, a condition known as “smooth brain.” He died in August 2016.
“We lost two children of our own years back,” Jenny said Friday morning after the event, held in advance of National Adoption Day, which is set for Nov. 23. “We were at that crossroads of, do we want to try and have more kids and (risk still having) those medical issues come?”
But after encouragement from friends with experience, the couple turned to fostering. Within one month, the two received the call about Khamia and Khamari and never looked back.
A GREAT NEED
Christa Hefel, recruitment and engagement leader at Four Oaks Foster and Adoptive Family Connections, is in charge of recruiting and training foster families. She said there is a great need for foster families in the area.
According to the most recent data available from the Iowa Department of Human Services, there were 192 children in foster care in Dubuque County as of April. At the same time, there were 60 in Jones County, 28 in Jackson County, 17 in Clayton County and 15 in Delaware County.
Hefel said in 2017, the eastern region had half as many foster families as children in the system. By 2018, those numbers had improved — but not enough, she said.
“The number of children referred is higher than the number of families,” she said. “And when we don’t have a family available, a child has to go outside the area, sometimes more than an hour away. That is always tough on everyone.”
That piece is complicated here on a state border, according to Hefel, because agencies are limited to foster families in-state. That cuts off a lot of options.
Hefel said a major need is foster families of color. While minorities make up 40% of children in foster care, only 9% of foster families are nonwhite.
FINALLY A FAMILY
For the Robbins family, the process took two years, which Hefel said is common. During that time with appeals ongoing, Khamia and Khamari had to leave the Robbins family to live with their biological grandmother for a time.
Hefel said a biological family is considered first for the adoption of children in foster care.
Jenny said it was a great relief for the whole family to have the children settled legally into their home, as that separation had been tough.
“Our (biological) daughter seems to understand that they’re with us forever,” Jenny said. “She doesn’t need to worry about them having to leave.”
Given the children’s young ages, Jenny and Josh have been able to watch their personalities bud and begin to blossom.
“Khamari is a little fireball,” Jenny said, as the boy lobbed a toy football in the courtroom.
Josh said Khamari thinks he is older than he is and always tries to keep up with his older sisters.
Their parents said Khamiah and Raelyn have become inseparable, even through sisterly spats.
“(Khamiah) brought our (biological) daughter, Raelyn, who was very shy, out of her shell,” Jenny said. “They share a bedroom now and have taught each other so much.”