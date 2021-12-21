Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sandy Neyen
PEOSTA, Iowa — Northeast Iowa Community College’s paramedic clinical coordinator recently received the Iowa EMS Association Instructor of the Year award.
Sandy Neyen was honored at the 31st Annual IEMSA Conference and Trade Show in Des Moines, according to a press release.
Neyen has served as the college’s paramedic clinical coordinator and instructor since 2013. In 1996, she began teaching noncredit continuing education EMS classes for NICC.
She also serves as the administrative officer with Bi-County Ambulance in Dyersville. She has more than 30 years of experience as a paramedic provider.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.