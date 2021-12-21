PEOSTA, Iowa — Northeast Iowa Community College’s paramedic clinical coordinator recently received the Iowa EMS Association Instructor of the Year award.

Sandy Neyen was honored at the 31st Annual IEMSA Conference and Trade Show in Des Moines, according to a press release.

Neyen has served as the college’s paramedic clinical coordinator and instructor since 2013. In 1996, she began teaching noncredit continuing education EMS classes for NICC.

She also serves as the administrative officer with Bi-County Ambulance in Dyersville. She has more than 30 years of experience as a paramedic provider.

