More than 1,000 new unemployment claims were filed by Dubuque County workers in the week ending April 18.
Numbers obtained by Greater Dubuque Development Corp. showed there were 1,028 such claims during that week, a decrease from the 1,912 new claims filed the week before.
More than 200 Dubuque County workers from the health care and social assistance sector applied for unemployment benefits, the largest total in any sector. The retail trade sector had the second-highest total with 186 claims.
Statewide, 27,912 claims were filed in the week that ended April 18. The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 151,846.
Unemployment insurance payouts totaled $48.1 million last week.
Overall, more than 8,800 new claims were filed by Dubuque County workers from March 15 through April 18.