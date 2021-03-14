Evanston, Ill., college students involved with Dance Marathon are gifting a local organization with its largest-ever donation.
Northwestern University Dance Marathon selected Compass to Care, which has offices in Dubuque and Chicago, as the primary beneficiary from funds raised at this year’s event. Compass to Care, which provides travel-related expenses for families in need with children treated for cancer, will receive 90% of the $674,375 raised.
“This is more money than we’ve ever been granted before. This is really going to change our organization forever,” Compass to Care founder and Dubuque native Michelle Ernsdorff-May said. “We’ve worked diligently every year to increase funding and our impact for our children, and this gives us the opportunity to move to the next level.”
Northwestern’s Dance Marathon occurred from March 5 to 7, coinciding with Compass to Care’s 11th anniversary. Ernsdorff-May created the organization in 2010 to help families facing similar financial transportation challenges that hers did when she was diagnosed with kidney cancer at 14 months old.
A majority of the donation will go directly to helping children, Ernsdorff-May said. Additionally, the organization aims to start a marketing program that would spread the word about the organization’s mission, as well as hire a development role to sustain this level of funding in future years.
Compass to Care has helped just under 600 children in the past 11 years, she said, but 800 children per year fit the criteria to be helped by the organization. With funding increases, those other children can be reached.
“It is our intention to become a nationwide leader in this space,” Ernsdorff-May said. “There’s no other organization out there that solely focuses on transportation to children.”
Northwestern Dance Marathon executive co-chairs Ayesha Goswamy and Cami Steppe said they typically receive over 100 applications from organizations seeking to be the primary beneficiary. The secondary beneficiary is always the Evanston Community Foundation, which has an office near Northwestern, but the primary one is different each year.
This year’s Dance Marathon saw fewer dancers total, as the typical in-person, 30-hour event took place in a mostly virtual setting. However, Goswamy and Steppe said participants raised more money per dancer than last year, a feat they believe is in part due to Compass to Care’s service.
“We were so emotionally invested the second we read their application, and we knew it was going to be Compass to Care all along,” Goswamy said of the selection process.
Ernsdorff-May said she “could not stop crying” when she found out the organization was selected to receive the donation, knowing the impact it was going to make.
“At the end of the day, we can talk numbers, money, trips, but it’s about the children and families holding out hope that their child is going to survive like I did,” she said.