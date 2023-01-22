As sleet started to fall outside the windows of the Dubuque Rescue Mission cafeteria at 9 p.m. Wednesday, 10 or so men lay beneath the plastic folding tables that striped the room, wrapping themselves in blankets.

The lights had been turned out about an hour earlier, and the cafeteria was dark, save for the fluorescent lights humming by the bathroom doors and in the hallway that led out to the stairs and the glow of a TV playing an action movie with the volume turned down.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

