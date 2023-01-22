As sleet started to fall outside the windows of the Dubuque Rescue Mission cafeteria at 9 p.m. Wednesday, 10 or so men lay beneath the plastic folding tables that striped the room, wrapping themselves in blankets.
The lights had been turned out about an hour earlier, and the cafeteria was dark, save for the fluorescent lights humming by the bathroom doors and in the hallway that led out to the stairs and the glow of a TV playing an action movie with the volume turned down.
Pat Manderscheid, a retired 65-year-old machinist, sat in one of the few folding chairs that hadn’t been stacked atop the tables, half-watching the TV. He has bounced in and out of the shelter over the past few years, most recently after a string of knee and hip surgeries and cancer treatment, and knew all of the huddled bodies scattered around his feet by name. Well, most of them.
“Every morning, you wake up, there’s somebody new,” Manderscheid said. “They let them in, which is great, but it’s getting more crowded now.”
In the winter, the rescue mission becomes Dubuque’s de facto warming center for the city’s unsheltered homeless population. More people are sleeping on the shelter floor than in years past, as the number of people experiencing homelessness has ballooned in Dubuque County, rising 63% from 2020 to 2022. Communities serving rural areas across the U.S. also have seen homelessness increasing.
The next floor up, in a faded leather swivel chair, Ricky Olsen surveyed the cafeteria residents and a second group crashing in the basement from a bank of computer monitors in an office encircled by residents’ rooms.
Olsen is what’s known in the rescue mission as a captain. A resident of the rescue mission himself, he works the overnight shift six nights a week, keeping an eye on the shelter’s other occupants.
“The thing about working here is you just do what’s needed,” he said of his work schedule.
While the rescue mission doesn’t keep year-to-year records of the number of overflow guests, there is a consensus among staff that there are more people staying in the basement and on the cafeteria floor than in years past.
Executive Director Rick Mihm said the rescue mission was “up by about five” people staying in overflow from last year, with about 15 people in the cafeteria and basement. Another 25 to 30 people occupy the rescue mission’s bed space on the third floor. In the fall, the rescue mission relaxed its COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and increased the number of beds upstairs from a limit of 18.
This trend comes as communities serving rural areas across the U.S. have seen an increase in homelessness in recent years.
Largely rural continuums of care — local government agencies tasked with managing homeless services — saw a 6% increase in homelessness from 2020 to 2022, compared to a less than 1% increase nationwide, according to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Annual Homeless Assessment Report.
A total of 921 people experienced homelessness in Dubuque County at some point last year, compared to 566 in 2020, according to Institute for Community Alliances, which uses data from local continuums of care. That equates to a 63% increase.
“Over the last year, statistically, we’ve seen homelessness has grown quite a bit,” said Shelby Eipperle, a community services advocate with Community Solutions of Eastern Iowa, the area continuum of care.
One group in particular that has grown is the number of chronically homeless people, defined by HUD as individuals who have been homeless for at least a year — or repeatedly over several years — while struggling with a disability such as a mental health condition, substance use disorder or a physical disability.
The number of chronically homeless people has doubled nationwide since 2016 to now make up 30% of all homeless people, and the number of chronically homeless people in rural areas has grown by 27% since 2021, faster than anywhere else in the country.
Dubuque Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger told the Telegraph Herald in December that the city has seen a rise in chronically homeless people that paralleled national trends.
Many of the people sleeping on the rescue mission cafeteria floor met that definition. Several were not allowed a bed on the third floor because they had violated rescue mission policies or declined to seek treatment for their mental health or substance use issues.
Olsen has noted an uptick in guests struggling with mental health issues, which he attributed in part to the onset of winter.
“It’s way harder on their mental health,” Olsen said. “They’re stressing over all kinds of stuff, so you see them struggle a little bit more.”
Not everyone on the floor of the cafeteria would be considered chronically homeless. Some simply had gotten to the rescue mission too late to claim a bed. Eipperle noted during a recent visit to the rescue mission that many residents she spoke with were experiencing homelessness for the first time.
With the rescue mission helping to shoulder that additional burden, Mihm said it was time for the city and community to take a more proactive approach to aiding homeless residents.
Steger noted in an email that the city has provided $350,000 to emergency shelters in the past two years to improve their facilities and expand capacity and has invested additional funds in CSEI’s Homeless Hotline.
The rescue mission is attempting to expand its services, with an additional warming center at 1598 Jackson St. that will offer cots to overnight guests. That is planned to open in February, following the installation of a sprinkler system to comply with city building codes.
Manderscheid also was looking forward to the new warming center’s opening, on behalf of his fellow guests on the cafeteria floor.
“These guys aren’t bad,” he said. “They get a bad rap.”
