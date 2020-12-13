Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto recently provided $350,000 in grants to 223 nonprofits in communities with the company’s stores.
This year, the program has awarded $45,250 to 26 nonprofits in Dubuque.
The More for Your Community grants are provided to projects that would serve basic needs, such as shelter and education; “be matched strongly with local funds; and provide opportunities for those impacted to give back to the community,” according to a press release.
In its 12th year, the Theisen’s More for Your Community grant program has provided more than $2.7 million to support local nonprofits and the people they serve.
Based on estimates in nonprofit grant applications, this year’s grants are expected to impact more than 550,000 people, according to the release.
A list of all grant recipients is found at dbqfoundation.org/theisens.