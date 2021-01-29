One person was injured in a crash Wednesday in Dubuque.
Kathleen M. Walker, 63, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 11 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Dodge and Hill streets. The report states that Walker was stopped at the stop sign on Hill, waiting to enter traffic when her vehicle was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by Laurie L. Bruss, 68, of East Dubuque, Ill.
Bruss was cited with failure to obey a traffic control device.