About 12,000 people toured a World War II ship during its recent visit to Dubuque, according to local tourism officials.
The USS LST-325, the last operating landing ship tank from WWII in the U.S., was docked at the Port of Dubuque and open for public tours from Thursday, Sept. 7, to Tuesday, Sept. 12. It visited Dubuque as part of a yearly riverside tour that will end later this month in Hannibal, Mo.
Julie Kronlage, vice president of sales for Travel Dubuque, said a total of 12,074 people toured the ship over those six days. The ship’s last Dubuque visit, in August 2018, drew 16,620 people.
“(Officials with) the ship knew we were not going to meet the 2018 number, but they were very happy with the number that we had,” Kronlage said. “That is the number of people that paid admission to go on and tour, but we probably had, over the course of those six days, easily another 1,500 to 2,000 who just came down to look at the ship and didn’t actually go on.”
Kronlage said the visitors included people from as far as Ontario, Canada, as well as the states of Washington, Pennsylvania and Oregon.
“Everybody that came down had such positive things to say,” she said. “Many of the people we talked to, either their grandfather or aunt or uncle served on an LST or was near an LST when they were in service, so it brought back a lot of memories for people.”
Owen Chapman, culinary officer and chief cook with the USS LST-325, said the Dubuque community was “fantastic” in welcoming the ship. He noted that visitors brought local produce, including corn and tomatoes, for the crew, which he said was a big hit in the ship’s galley.
“The City of Dubuque and Travel Dubuque did a wonderful job promoting and organizing (the ship’s visit),” he said. “There were lots of visitors who had family serve on (an LST or similar ship), and they were so glad to be able to see what the living conditions and working conditions were like. You can read about it all you want in books, but it’s a whole lot different when you actually get to tour the ship.”