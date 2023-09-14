09072023-lst325-sg.JPG
The USS LST-325, docked at the Port of Dubuque, drew more than 12,000 visitors from Thursday, Sept. 7, to Tuesday, Sept. 12.

 Stephen Gassman

About 12,000 people toured a World War II ship during its recent visit to Dubuque, according to local tourism officials.

The USS LST-325, the last operating landing ship tank from WWII in the U.S., was docked at the Port of Dubuque and open for public tours from Thursday, Sept. 7, to Tuesday, Sept. 12. It visited Dubuque as part of a yearly riverside tour that will end later this month in Hannibal, Mo.

