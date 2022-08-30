National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium set for renovation
The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium is set to begin a $1.3 million renovation project at the River Discovery Center.

A transformation is coming soon to National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.

The museum will undertake a $1.3 million renovation project at its River Discovery Center — the easternmost building on the facility’s Port of Dubuque campus. The project is due to start on Sept. 6.

